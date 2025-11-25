Finalists Announced for 35th Annual Edition of ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show

The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) has named the award finalists for honors that will be presented during The Home Depot College Football Awards. ESPN will present the 35th annual awards show on Friday, December 12 from 7-9 p.m. ET. Kevin Negandhi, Molly McGrath, and Booger McFarland will host the two-hour special from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios with reporter Jen Lada conducting interviews from New York City ahead of the 91st Heisman Trophy Presentation

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards to be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

Additional honors to be recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards include: The Home Depot Coach of the Year, NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award, Disney Spirit Award, Walter Camp All-America Team, The Buddy Teevens Award, The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, William V. Campbell Trophy, John Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy, Wuerffel Trophy, Burlsworth Trophy, Butkus Award, and the Nagurski Trophy.

