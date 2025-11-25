Finalists Announced for 35th Annual Edition of ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show
22 Awards Recognizing the Top College Football Performers of the 2025 Season to be Presented Live Friday, December 12, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN
The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) has named the award finalists for honors that will be presented during The Home Depot College Football Awards. ESPN will present the 35th annual awards show on Friday, December 12 from 7-9 p.m. ET. Kevin Negandhi, Molly McGrath, and Booger McFarland will host the two-hour special from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios with reporter Jen Lada conducting interviews from New York City ahead of the 91st Heisman Trophy Presentation
The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists
NCFAA awards to be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year
|Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Skyler Bell, UCONN
Makai Lemon, USC
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker
|Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech
Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii
Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
|Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year
|Brett Thorson, Georgia
Evan Crenshaw, Troy
Palmer Williams, Baylor
|Maxwell Award
Player of the Year
|Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Julian Sayin, Ohio State
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback
|Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Julian Sayin, Ohio State
|Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Spencer Fano, Utah
Logan Jones, Iowa
Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back
|Mansoor Delane, LSU
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
|Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back
|Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Additional honors to be recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards include: The Home Depot Coach of the Year, NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award, Disney Spirit Award, Walter Camp All-America Team, The Buddy Teevens Award, The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, William V. Campbell Trophy, John Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy, Wuerffel Trophy, Burlsworth Trophy, Butkus Award, and the Nagurski Trophy.
