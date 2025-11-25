Finalists Announced for 35th Annual Edition of ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show

College FootballCollege Sports (Miscellaneous)

Finalists Announced for 35th Annual Edition of ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show

22 Awards Recognizing the Top College Football Performers of the 2025 Season to be Presented Live Friday, December 12, at 7 p.m. ET, on ESPN

Photo of Bea Panitz Bea Panitz Follow on Twitter 24 hours ago

The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) has named the award finalists for honors that will be presented during The Home Depot College Football Awards. ESPN will present the 35th annual awards show on Friday, December 12 from 7-9 p.m. ET. Kevin NegandhiMolly McGrath, and Booger McFarland will host the two-hour special from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios with reporter Jen Lada conducting interviews from New York City ahead of the 91st Heisman Trophy Presentation

The Home Depot College Football Awards Finalists

NCFAA awards to be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

 

Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year 		 Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Skyler Bell, UCONN
Makai Lemon, USC
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker 		 Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech
Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii
Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year 		 Brett Thorson, Georgia
Evan Crenshaw, Troy
Palmer Williams, Baylor
Maxwell Award
Player of the Year 		 Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback 		 Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman 		 Spencer Fano, Utah
Logan Jones, Iowa
Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back 		 Mansoor Delane, LSU
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back 		 Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Additional honors to be recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards include: The Home Depot Coach of the Year, NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award, Disney Spirit Award, Walter Camp All-America Team, The Buddy Teevens Award, The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, William V. Campbell Trophy, John Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy, Wuerffel Trophy, Burlsworth Trophy, Butkus Award, and the Nagurski Trophy.

-30-

Media Contact:
Beatrix Panitz, ESPN Communications [email protected]

Photo of Bea Panitz Bea Panitz Follow on Twitter 24 hours ago
Photo of Bea Panitz

Bea Panitz

I joined ESPN in 2022 as a member of the communications department working on SportsCenter, ESPN Social and Digital.
Back to top button