Good Morning and Good Night: Joe Buck to Guest Anchor GMA and Call Monday Night Football on December 1

Buck will be alongside GMA co-anchor George Stephanopoulos and others



Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and Laura Rutledge call Giants-Patriots on Monday Night Football

From the morning’s first broadcast to the night’s final play, Joe Buck’s Monday, December 1, will mark a new twist in his remarkable career. The ESPN personality will begin the day as a guest anchor on Good Morning America in New York on ABC (7 a.m. ET). From there, he will travel to Foxboro, Massachusetts, to call Monday Night Football’s Giants-Patriots matchup with his regular broadcast partner, Troy Aikman, alongside Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge (8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, NFL+).

“Joe, together with Troy, Lisa, Laura, and our entire team, has elevated our Monday Night Football presentation,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content. “Joe’s impact on The Walt Disney Company goes well beyond the broadcast booth—he has been a tremendous ambassador for ESPN, and we continue to find new ways to leverage his talent across the company.”

Buck added, “The GMA team welcoming me back is easily the biggest surprise of the day. Experiencing that routine just a few times a year reminds me why sports will always be my main job. I appreciate GMA letting me be a small part of the show again—and a salute to our Monday Night Football team who are the real stars of our production holding down the fort in Foxboro.”

Buck previously performed double duty in 2012, calling the New York Giants–San Francisco 49ers game before covering NLCS Game 1 featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants for Fox Sports—all in a single day.