LALIGA, Bundesliga lead soccer coverage on ABC and ESPN this weekend

Elche CF vs. Real Madrid Live on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Sunday

ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ to carry FC Barcelona’s return to the Camp Nou live on Saturday

Top-ranked Real Madrid meet Elche Sunday, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with ESPN FC delivering pregame coverage originating live from Martínez Valero on ABC and ESPN+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. Host Kay Murray will be joined by Stewart Robson, Luis Garcia, Nedum Onuoah and Sid Lowe. Postgame analysis will be available on ESPN+ immediately following the match.

Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, reporter Sid Lowe (English) and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will call the match.

On Saturday at 10:15 a.m., ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will present FC Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou as the second-ranked team takes on No. 7 Athletic Club. ESPN FC will offer pre- and postgame coverage streaming on ESPN+.

Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will call the match.

Both matches will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication.

LALIGA – Matchday 13 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Nov 21 3 p.m. Valencia CF vs. Levante UD ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Nov 22 8 a.m. Alavés vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. CA Osasuna vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Villarreal CF vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 23 8 a.m. Real Oviedo vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Betis vs. Girona FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Getafe CF vs. Atlético Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Elche CF vs. Real Madrid ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Nov 24 3 p.m. RCD Espanyol vs. Sevilla FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: No. 3 Borussia Dortmund vs. No. 4 VfB Stuttgart on Saturday on ESPN+

No. 3 Borussia Dortmund vs. No. 4 VfB Stuttgart – both teams tied with 21 points in the current Bundesliga rankings- will stream live on ESPN+ Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in English and Spanish.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz features Bundesliga’s Bayern München, Dortmund, and Leverkusen: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart, FC Augsburg vs. Hamburger SV, FC Bayern München vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 1. FC Köln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen and FC St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Union Berlin.

Bundesliga – Matchday 11 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Nov 21 2:30 p.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ Sat, Nov 22 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Hamburger SV ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. 1. FC Köln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sun, Nov 23 9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. FC St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+

*Subject to change

Dutch Eredivisie: Top four teams on ESPN+ this weekend

ESPN+ will stream four matches featuring the top four Eredivisie’s clubs this weekend — No. 1 PSV Eindhoven, No. 2 Feyenoord, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar, and No. 4 Ajax.

Matchday 13 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Nov 22 10:30 a.m. NAC Breda vs. PSV ESPN+ 12:45 a.m. Ajax vs. Excelsior ESPN+ Sun, Nov 23 6:15 a.m. sc Heerenveen vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. N.E.C. ESPN+

*Subject to change

