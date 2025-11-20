LALIGA, Bundesliga lead soccer coverage on ABC and ESPN this weekend
Elche CF vs. Real Madrid Live on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Sunday
ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ to carry FC Barcelona’s return to the Camp Nou live on Saturday
Top-ranked Real Madrid meet Elche Sunday, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with ESPN FC delivering pregame coverage originating live from Martínez Valero on ABC and ESPN+ beginning at 2:30 p.m. Host Kay Murray will be joined by Stewart Robson, Luis Garcia, Nedum Onuoah and Sid Lowe. Postgame analysis will be available on ESPN+ immediately following the match.
Ian Darke, Steve McManaman, reporter Sid Lowe (English) and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will call the match.
On Saturday at 10:15 a.m., ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will present FC Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou as the second-ranked team takes on No. 7 Athletic Club. ESPN FC will offer pre- and postgame coverage streaming on ESPN+.
Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson, reporter Gemma Soler (English), and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will call the match.
Both matches will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication.
LALIGA – Matchday 13:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Nov 21
|3 p.m.
|Valencia CF vs. Levante UD
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Nov 22
|8 a.m.
|Alavés vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|CA Osasuna vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Villarreal CF vs. RCD Mallorca
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Nov 23
|8 a.m.
|Real Oviedo vs. Rayo Vallecano
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Real Betis vs. Girona FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Getafe CF vs. Atlético Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Elche CF vs. Real Madrid
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Nov 24
|3 p.m.
|RCD Espanyol vs. Sevilla FC
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: No. 3 Borussia Dortmund vs. No. 4 VfB Stuttgart on Saturday on ESPN+
No. 3 Borussia Dortmund vs. No. 4 VfB Stuttgart – both teams tied with 21 points in the current Bundesliga rankings- will stream live on ESPN+ Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in English and Spanish.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz features Bundesliga’s Bayern München, Dortmund, and Leverkusen: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart, FC Augsburg vs. Hamburger SV, FC Bayern München vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 1. FC Köln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen and FC St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Union Berlin.
Bundesliga – Matchday 11 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Nov 21
|2:30 p.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 22
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. Hamburger SV
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Bayern München vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|1. FC Köln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 23
|9:30 a.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Union Berlin
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Dutch Eredivisie: Top four teams on ESPN+ this weekend
ESPN+ will stream four matches featuring the top four Eredivisie’s clubs this weekend — No. 1 PSV Eindhoven, No. 2 Feyenoord, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar, and No. 4 Ajax.
Matchday 13 Dutch Eredivise schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sat, Nov 22
|10:30 a.m.
|NAC Breda vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|12:45 a.m.
|Ajax vs. Excelsior
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 23
|6:15 a.m.
|sc Heerenveen vs. AZ Alkmaar
|ESPN+
|8:30 a.m.
|Feyenoord vs. N.E.C.
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
