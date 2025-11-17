New-look ESPN NBA Countdown team to debut November 19

Virtual reality 2.0 technology to take fans into virtual NBA environment

ESPN today officially announced its new-look NBA Countdown team that will lead pregame and halftime coverage for select NBA on ESPN game nights throughout the season. The new team will debut this Wednesday, November 19, at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Senior Writer Brian Windhorst, who recently reached a multi-year extension with ESPN, will join the NBA Countdown cast. Windhorst joins recently signed 2023 NBA Champion head coach Michael Malone and 2008 NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins as analysts. NBA Countdown will continue to be hosted by Malika Andrews, who is leading the show for the third season.

Additionally, Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania will continue to make regular appearances contributing news and information to the NBA Countdown show.

The state-of-the-art ESPN NBA studio in Los Angeles includes recent technological enhancements, including Virtual Reality 2.0 for the NBA Countdown and NBA Today analysts. The VR technology takes fans into a virtual NBA environment where Michael Malone, Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike (NBA Today) will be immersed in the virtual NBA action. This technology made its debut during ESPN’s 2025 Western Conference Finals coverage and returns with an upgraded version featuring photo realistic player avatars and a stabilized first person POV.

