NWSL on ESPN scores 61 percent increase in viewership for the 2025 regular season

The 2025 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on ESPN season delivered record-breaking growth across ESPN platforms, scoring a 61 percent increase in average viewership for the regular season, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel.

The 17-match schedule across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes averaged 228,000 viewers (P2+), up significantly from 141,000 viewers during the 2024 season – the inaugural year of NWSL on ESPN.

Presented by Ally, the second season of NWSL on ESPN underscores the surging momentum of women’s sports across ESPN platforms, joining the recent record-setting audiences for the WNBA and NCAA Women’s Basketball.

2025 NWSL on ESPN season Highlights

Washington Spirit Drive Viewership: Three of the top five most-watched NWSL matches on ABC and ESPN featured the Washington Spirit, led by U.S. Women’s National Team star Trinity Rodman.

Strong Female Viewership: For the second consecutive season, nearly 50 percent of the NWSL on ESPN audience was female, continuing to demonstrate the league’s broad appeal and connection with female fans.

Record Growth on ESPN Deportes: NWSL on ESPN Deportes viewership surged 109 percent compared to the 2024 average audience, underscoring the league’s growing reach among Spanish-speaking fans.

T op 5 matches of the season:

Date Match P2+ Avg. Networks March 15 Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC 610,000 ABC, ESPN+ May 10 Chicago Stars vs. Washington Spirit 561,000 ABC, ESPN+ August 3 Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC 555,000 ABC, ESPN+ March 29 Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave 448,000 ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes August 9 NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit 325,000 ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Source: Nielsen Big Data + Panel

ABC to feature doubleheader Sunday for 2025 NWSL Playoffs Presented by Ally

Coverage begins Friday with special edition of Fútbol W on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. ET

The 2025 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Playoffs presented by Ally will kick off today, Friday, Nov. 7, with a special edition of Fútbol W, ESPN’s weekly studio program dedicated to professional women’s soccer. The show will air at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2, setting the stage for an exciting NWSL postseason weekend.

Hosted by Cristina Alexander with analysis from Ali Krieger, the Fútbol W special will feature exclusive playoff previews, match analysis, and a one-on-one interview with Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie ahead of her club’s quarterfinal game against the San Diego Wave on Sunday. ESPN.com senior writer Jeff Kassouf will join the show.

ESPN’s coverage of the NWSL Playoffs quarterfinals will culminate in a Sunday doubleheader on ABC, continuing ESPN’s commitment to delivering marquee women’s sports programming to fans nationwide.

2025 NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinal Round on ABC and ESPN :

Date Time (ET) Event Networks Fri, Nov 7 4 p.m. Futbol W ESPN2 Sun, Nov 9 12:30 p.m. NWSL Playoffs Special Cristina Alexander, Ali Krieger ABC, ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain ABC, ESPN+ 3 p.m. Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave Mark Donaldson and Jordan Angeli Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas ABC, ESPN+

*Subject to change

