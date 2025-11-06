NWSL playoff doubleheader on ABC and LALIGA anchor ESPN’s soccer coverage this weekend
2025 NWSL Playoffs Presented by Ally on ABC and ESPN+ on Sunday
ESPN’s NWSL Playoff coverage kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with a special edition of Fútbol W, ESPN’s weekly studio program dedicated to professional women’s soccer. Hosted by Cristina Alexander, the show will feature a one-on-one interview with Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie ahead of her club’s quarterfinal game against the San Diego Wave on Sunday. ESPN.com senior writer Jeff Kassouf will join the show.
ESPN’s coverage of the NWSL Playoffs quarterfinals will culminate in a Sunday doubleheader on ABC and ESPN+ beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET with a NWSL Playoffs Special hosted by Cristina Alexander and Ali Krieger.
At 12:45 p.m., NWSL Shield winner Kansas City Current face Gotham FC at CPKC Stadium live on ABC and ESPN+. Commentators Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Cristina Alexander, and Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN NWSL host Kelsey Riggs Cuff and analyst Ali Krieger will be in the studio.
Coverage continues at 3 p.m. as the Portland Thorns FC host the San Diego Wave on ABC and ESPN+.
Mark Donaldson, Jordan Angeli (English), Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas (Spanish) will call the match. Both matches will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication.
Matchup notes:
- Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: After a 65-point regular season, Kansas City opens its quest for a third NWSL title by hosting 2023 champion NJ/NY Gotham FC.
- Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC: Making their league-leading 11th playoff appearance, the three-time champion Portland Thorns host the San Diego Wave, who are seeking their first NWSL title.
2025 NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinal Round on ABC and ESPN:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Networks
|Fri, Nov 7
|4 p.m.
|Futbol W
|ESPN2
|Sun, Nov 9
|12:30 p.m.
|NWSL Playoffs Special
Cristina Alexander, Ali Krieger
|ABC, ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson
Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain
|ABC, ESPN+,
|3 p.m.
|Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave
Mark Donaldson and Jordan Angeli
Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas
|ABC, ESPN+,
*Subject to change
Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday
Top-ranked Real Madrid face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
ESPN FC will provide pregame and postgame coverage streaming on ESPN+.
Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja (English) and Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart will call the match.
At 3 p.m., second-ranked FC Barcelona takes on Celta Vigo on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), and Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Suarez (Spanish) will call the match.
LALIGA – Matchday 12:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Nov 7
|3 p.m.
|Elche CF vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Nov 8
|8 a.m.
|Girona FC vs. D. Alavés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Sevilla FC vs. CA Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Atlético de Madrid vs. Levante UD
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|RCD Espanyol vs. Villarreal CF
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Nov 9
|8 a.m.
|Athletic Club vs. Real Oviedo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|RCD Mallorca vs. Getafe CF
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Valencia CF vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Celta de Vigo vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München on Saturday on ESPN+
ESPN+ will stream 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. live in English and Spanish.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+, beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München, TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and Hamburger SV vs. Borussia Dortmund.
Bundesliga – Matchday 10 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Nov 7
|2:30 p.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 8
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Hamburger SV vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Köln
|ESPN+
|Sun, Nov 9
|9:30 a.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC St. Pauli
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Barclays English Women’s Super League
On Saturday at 7 a.m., ESPN+ will stream No. 5 Arsenal vs. No 1 Chelsea at Emirates Stadium and No. 3 Manchester United vs. No. 8 Aston Villa at Progress with Unity Stadium.
WSL Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Sat, Nov 8
|7 a.m.
|Arsenal vs. Chelsea
|ESPN+
|7 a.m.
|Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
|ESPN+
Dutch Eredivisie: No. 3 AZ vs No. 3 PSV playing on Saturday on ESPN+
ESPN+ will stream four matches featuring the top four Eredivisie’s clubs this weekend — No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV Eindhoven, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar, and No. 4 Ajax.
Matchday 12 Dutch Eredivise schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Network(s)
|Fri, Nov 7
|2 p.m.
|FC Twente vs. Telstar
|ESPN+
|Sat, Nov 8
|6:15 a.m.
|FC Utrecht vs. Ajax
|ESPN+
|10:45 a.m.
|AZ vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Go Ahead Eagles vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
