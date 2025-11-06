NWSL playoff doubleheader on ABC and LALIGA anchor ESPN’s soccer coverage this weekend

2025 NWSL Playoffs Presented by Ally on ABC and ESPN+ on Sunday

ESPN’s NWSL Playoff coverage kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with a special edition of Fútbol W, ESPN’s weekly studio program dedicated to professional women’s soccer. Hosted by Cristina Alexander, the show will feature a one-on-one interview with Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie ahead of her club’s quarterfinal game against the San Diego Wave on Sunday. ESPN.com senior writer Jeff Kassouf will join the show.

ESPN’s coverage of the NWSL Playoffs quarterfinals will culminate in a Sunday doubleheader on ABC and ESPN+ beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET with a NWSL Playoffs Special hosted by Cristina Alexander and Ali Krieger.

At 12:45 p.m., NWSL Shield winner Kansas City Current face Gotham FC at CPKC Stadium live on ABC and ESPN+. Commentators Jenn Hildreth, Lianne Sanderson (English), Cristina Alexander, and Natalia Astrain (Spanish) will call the match. ESPN NWSL host Kelsey Riggs Cuff and analyst Ali Krieger will be in the studio.

Coverage continues at 3 p.m. as the Portland Thorns FC host the San Diego Wave on ABC and ESPN+.

Mark Donaldson, Jordan Angeli (English), Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas (Spanish) will call the match. Both matches will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication.

Matchup notes:

Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: After a 65-point regular season, Kansas City opens its quest for a third NWSL title by hosting 2023 champion NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC: Making their league-leading 11th playoff appearance, the three-time champion Portland Thorns host the San Diego Wave, who are seeking their first NWSL title.

2025 NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinal Round on ABC and ESPN :

Date Time (ET) Event Networks Fri, Nov 7 4 p.m. Futbol W ESPN2 Sun, Nov 9 12:30 p.m. NWSL Playoffs Special Cristina Alexander, Ali Krieger ABC, ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain ABC, ESPN+, 3 p.m. Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave Mark Donaldson and Jordan Angeli Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas ABC, ESPN+,

*Subject to change

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid Live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday

Top-ranked Real Madrid face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

ESPN FC will provide pregame and postgame coverage streaming on ESPN+.

Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja (English) and Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart will call the match.

At 3 p.m., second-ranked FC Barcelona takes on Celta Vigo on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), and Ricardo Ortiz and Mario Suarez (Spanish) will call the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 12 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Nov 7 3 p.m. Elche CF vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Nov 8 8 a.m. Girona FC vs. D. Alavés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Sevilla FC vs. CA Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Levante UD ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. RCD Espanyol vs. Villarreal CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 9 8 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Real Oviedo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. RCD Mallorca vs. Getafe CF ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Valencia CF vs. Real Betis ESPN+ 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München on Saturday on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. live in English and Spanish.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+, beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München, TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and Hamburger SV vs. Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga – Matchday 10 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Nov 7 2:30 p.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ Sat, Nov 8 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Hamburger SV vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1. FC Köln ESPN+ Sun, Nov 9 9:30 a.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+

*Subject to change

Barclays English Women’s Super League

On Saturday at 7 a.m., ESPN+ will stream No. 5 Arsenal vs. No 1 Chelsea at Emirates Stadium and No. 3 Manchester United vs. No. 8 Aston Villa at Progress with Unity Stadium.

WSL Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Nov 8 7 a.m. Arsenal vs. Chelsea ESPN+ 7 a.m. Manchester United vs. Aston Villa ESPN+

Dutch Eredivisie: No. 3 AZ vs No. 3 PSV playing on Saturday on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream four matches featuring the top four Eredivisie’s clubs this weekend — No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 PSV Eindhoven, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar, and No. 4 Ajax.

Matchday 12 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Nov 7 2 p.m. FC Twente vs. Telstar ESPN+ Sat, Nov 8 6:15 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. Ajax ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. AZ vs. PSV ESPN+ 2 p.m. Go Ahead Eagles vs. Feyenoord ESPN+

*Subject to change

