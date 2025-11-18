State Farm® Champions Classic returns to Chicago in 2026

ESPN Events’ State Farm Champions Classic season-opening men’s college basketball event featuring Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State will be played at the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 10, 2026.

The neutral site doubleheader returns to the United Center for the fifth time, tying Madison Square Garden for the most times hosting the event. The State Farm Champions Classic was also held in Chicago in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2023. The 2026 event will feature Michigan State vs. Duke and Kansas vs. Kentucky.

Tonight, the 15th annual State Farm Champions Classic will feature No. 17 Michigan State facing No. 12 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, followed by No. 24 Kansas taking on No. 5 Duke at 9 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York. Additionally, College GameDay Covered by State Farm® returns to the event for the first time since 2019, broadcasting live from the Madison Square Garden floor at 6 p.m.

State Farm has been the title sponsor of the Champions Classic since the inaugural doubleheader in 2011.

Champions Classic History:

The event features three of the top four all-time winningest men’s college basketball programs: Kansas (first), Kentucky (second) and Duke (fourth), while Michigan State has made 27 straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, the second-longest active streak in Division I.

Since the Champions Classic began in 2011, all four teams have reached the Final Four at least once, with Kentucky (2011-12), Duke (2014-15) and Kansas (2021-22) winning national titles.

The four participating programs have combined for 19 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships (since 1939): Kentucky (eight), Duke (five), Kansas (four) and Michigan State (two).

A total of 73 NBA first round draft selections have played in the State Farm Champions Classic, or an average of 5.2 first-rounders every year.

All-time team records in the State Farm Champions Classic: Duke 8-6, Kansas 9-5, Kentucky 6-8, Michigan State 5-9.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

About United Center

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls (NBA) and Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), is a globally recognized and multi-use entertainment facility that has welcomed more than 70 million fans since opening in 1994. The United Center hosts more than 200 events each year, including the best sporting events, musical performers, family shows and special events in the industry. The arena also serves as the anchor for The 1901 Project, a $7 billion transformative neighborhood investment where the unifying power of sports, music and culture connects the city of Chicago. A commitment to creating iconic stories, providing superior service and creating economic opportunities makes the United Center one of the premiere venues in the world. For more information, visit www.unitedcenter.comandwww.The1901ProjectChicago.com

