Stuart Scott’s legacy comes to life in ESPN’s upcoming 30 for 30 ‘Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott,’ presented by Modelo, premiering December 10 at 9pm ET on ESPN

ESPN today released the official trailer for “Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott,” presented by Modelo, the next installment in its Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series. Premiering December 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN app, the film takes an intimate look at the life and legacy of Stuart Scott — the trailblazing SportsCenter anchor whose words, wit and authenticity transformed the way sports stories are told.

Produced and directed by Andre Gaines and executive produced by ESPN Films, Run & Shoot Filmworks and Cinemation Studios, “Boo-Yah” goes beyond the highlights to reveal the man who made millions of fans — and a generation of broadcasters — not only feel seen, but also heard. Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, including self-shot home videos, Stuart himself helped document his rise to prominence, painting an unfiltered and deeply personal portrait of a man who redefined what it meant to be both a journalist and cultural icon.

“Boo-Yah” traces Stuart’s journey from local television in North Carolina to becoming one of ESPN’s most influential voices. At a time when hip-hop and popular culture was often marginalized in mainstream media and few Black anchors held national prominence, Stuart brought both unapologetically to SportsCenter — blending sharp analysis, pop culture and swagger in a way that spoke directly to a new generation of fans.

“Stuart Scott didn’t just change sports journalism — he changed culture. He made millions of people feel seen at a time when few voices like his were given the mic,” said director Andre Gaines. “What makes his story even more powerful is that Stuart was documenting his own life along the way — the father, the fighter, and the trailblazer who taught us all what authenticity looks like. His voice is woven through every frame, and we wanted to honor his legacy by letting him tell his story in his own words.”

The film features appearances and commentary from an extraordinary lineup of friends, colleagues and admirers, including Charles Barkley, Chris Berman, Vince Carter, Linda Cohn, Common, Michael Eric Dyson, Herm Edwards, Rich Eisen, Kevin Frazier, Mike Greenberg, Jay Harris, Ernie Johnson, Suzy Kolber, Shaquille O’Neal, Robin Roberts, Jeremy Schaap, John Skipper, Kenny Smith, and Michael Smith, along with Scott’s family — Jacqueline, Kimberly, Sydni, Synthia, Stephen, and Taelor Scott — who share deeply personal memories of his humor, drive and humanity.

As the film recounts, Stuart’s impact extended far beyond the newsroom. He bridged sports and culture, made SportsCenter must-watch television and became a symbol of courage through his public battle with cancer — culminating in his unforgettable ESPYS speech that reminded viewers, “You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and the manner in which you live.”

The premiere of the film also coincides with ESPN’s 19th Annual V Week for Cancer Research, which helps fundraise for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, as well as the fifth anniversary of Boo-Yah on December 10 — a unique series of events supporting the V Foundation’s Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, which drives vital research and supports underrepresented scientists dedicated to ending cancer disparities.

ESPN will also be launching a merchandise collection honoring Jim Valvano and Stuart Scott at the Jimmy V Classic. 100% of the royalties that ESPN earns from the merchandise will be donated to the V Foundation.

