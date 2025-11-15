THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH YOUTUBE TV

New Deal Introduces More Ways to Access Disney’s Content

BURBANK, CA (November 14, 2025) – The Walt Disney Company announced a multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV that delivers Disney’s marquee sports, news and entertainment programming – along with greater choice and value for their customers. As part of the new deal, Disney’s full suite of networks and stations – including ESPN and ABC – have already begun to be restored to YouTube TV subscribers.

Key elements of the agreement include:

Carriage of Disney’s full linear portfolio including all the ESPN networks, ABC, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX Networks, and the National Geographic channels

ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service (Unlimited Plan) to be made available at no additional cost to YouTube TV subscribers

Access to a selection of live and on-demand programming from ESPN Unlimited inside YouTube TV

Select networks to be included in various genre-specific packages

The ability to include the Disney+, Hulu Bundle as part of select YouTube offerings

“This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch,’’ said Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “It recognizes the tremendous value of Disney’s programming and provides YouTube TV subscribers with more flexibility and choice. We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football.”

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenue of $94.4 billion in its Fiscal Year 2025.