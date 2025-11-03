Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Tuesday in Prime Time: Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

The Point Continues Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Thursday Doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m. and Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m.

All NHL on ESPN Games Stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV Authentication

47 NHL Power Play Out-of-Market Games Streaming on ESPN+ This Week

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive matchups on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Dallas Stars and Mikko Rantanen on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Exclusive game action continues Thursday with a doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals, with Ovechkin one goal shy of 900 career goals, face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Later at 10 p.m., Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers visit Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings for an interconference matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, November 4 8 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Erik Johnson Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, T.J. Oshie, Emily Kaplan,Arda Öcal Thursday, November 6 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analyst: T.J. Oshie Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Contributor: Arda Öcal 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal 10 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings Play-by-Play: John Kelly Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 47 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

