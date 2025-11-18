Three-time Grammy Award winner Ludacris to headline T-Mobile SEC Championship concert Dec. 6

Live concert at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta ahead of SEC Championship Game

Concert is free to fans in person and featured live on Marty & McGee

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ludacris will headline the T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on Dec. 6, ahead of the SEC Championship game. Ludacris will take the stage in Building C of the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta during the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare. The concert kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET. The first two songs of the concert will be broadcast live on the SEC Championship edition of Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper on SEC Network, as well as SEC Network+.

Ludacris shared, “There’s nothing like the energy of college football, and the SEC Championship always delivers. I’m excited to team up with T-Mobile and bring the heat to the fans in Atlanta.”

The Dr Pepper SEC FanFare event features games, interactive events, pep rallies and displays for fans of all ages. This fan experience is open to the public with no ticket required on Friday, Dec. 5 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. ET and Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. In addition to Marty & McGee’s live broadcast, the event will also be the site for the live broadcast of the network’s SEC Nation show which will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. For fans who cannot attend in-person, Marty & McGee will be live from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network. For more information, visit SECsports.com.

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can enjoy exclusive access throughout SEC Championship weekend. New this year, these customers with Magenta Status are getting even closer to the action with Club Magenta — now inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium near section 135. Club Magenta features premium field views, exclusive giveaways and more. Open Saturday from 1:30 to 7:00 p.m. ET, Magenta Status customers get access and can bring one guest to share in the experience.

Fans can also visit T-Mobile at the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare, where everyone is welcome to stop by for giveaways, photo ops, lounge seating and more. T-Mobile customers with Magenta Status can skip the line with fast pass entry, score premium giveaways like Fanatics FanCash, enjoy free device charging, and access a dedicated front-stage viewing area during the concert.

This special performance from Ludacris will highlight music from his catalog of chart-topping hits spanning more than two decades.

Download assets here

– 30 –

Media Contacts:

For T-Mobile, contact:

T-Mobile US Media Relations | [email protected]

For SEC, contact:

Herb Vincent | [email protected]