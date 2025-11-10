Two exclusive NHL games this week on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Tuesday in prime time: San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

The Point continues Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Thursday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu: Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m.

All NHL on ESPN Games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

39 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with two exclusive games on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops on Tuesday, November 11, with the San Jose Sharks and Macklin Celebrini, who just earned his 10th goal of the season, taking on the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov at 8 p.m. ET.

Exclusive game action continues Thursday as the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, Nov, 11 8 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: T.J. Oshie Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal Thursday, Nov, 13 5:30 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analyst: John Tortorella Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Contributor: Arda Öcal 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

