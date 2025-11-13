‘UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev’ | Saturday, Nov. 15

10 p.m. ET: ESPN PPV Main Card — Get now

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+* & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+* & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

UFC PPV action continues this weekend from New York City with UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev. The signature event, featuring two superfights with titles on the line, will be live from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event

A superstar battle for the welterweight title takes center stage when Jack Della Maddalena puts his title on the line for the first time against former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Della Maddalena (18-2), the Dana White’s Contender Series alum riding an 18-fight career win streak featuring 14 finishes, plans to welcome Makhachev to the division with a showstopping knockout and emerge with the belt for the second time this year. Makhachev (27-1), a UFC legend holding the most lightweight title fight wins and defenses, aims to become a two-division champion with a statement performance in his welterweight debut and extend his streak to 16 consecutive wins in the Octagon, tying the UFC record.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event features an iconic battle for the women’s flyweight championship between all-time greats and the top two pound-for-pound fighters, as current champion Valentina Shevchenko takes on Zhang Weili in her divisional debut. Shevchenko (25-4-1), who holds countless divisional records including wins and knockouts, looks to successfully complete her ninth title defense across her two championship reigns in her 13th consecutive UFC title fight. Zhang (26-3), the former two-time strawweight champion who vacated her title last month for this moment, is on the verge of becoming only the second woman in UFC history to be a two-division champion.

Additional PPV card highlights

In a Top 10 welterweight contest, No. 2 Sean Brady (18-1) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum, No. 8 Michael Morales (18-0), as Morales plans to extend his undefeated career record with a third consecutive first-round knockout.

At welterweight, former division champion No. 4 Leon Edwards (22-5) faces off against Dana White’s Contender Series alum No. 9 Carlos Prates (22-7). Prates has won 12 of his last 13 career fights with 11 first or second round knockouts and looks to continue the trend.

To open the ESPN PPV main card, No. 9 lightweight Beneil Dariush (23-6-1) goes head-to-head with No. 13 Benoit Saint Denis (15-3) as Saint Denis aims to make it 3-0 with three consecutive finishes in 2025.

Additional UFC content, studio shows & more on the ESPN App

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming

Date Time (ET) Event/Show Network(s) Thu, Nov 13 5 p.m. UFC 322 Press Conference: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev ESPN+ on the ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri,

Nov 14 12:30 p.m. UFC 322 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Disabled American Veterans: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev ESPN2 5 p.m. UFC 322 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev ESPN+ on the ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat, Nov 15 6 p.m. UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev (Early Prelims) ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+*, ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 8 p.m. UFC 322 Presented by Bud Light: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev (Prelims) ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+*, ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 10 p.m. UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev (Main Card) ESPN PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 1 a.m.** UFC 322 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev ESPN+ on the ESPN App

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 322 prelims and early prelims windows (6-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims

10 p.m. Main Jack Della Maddalena (C) vs. Islam Makhachev UFC Welterweight Championship Co-Main Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Zhang Weili UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Undercard Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales Undercard Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates Undercard Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint Denis 8 p.m. Feature Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira Undercard Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues Undercard Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez Undercard Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cody Haddon 6 p.m. Feature Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert Undercard Pat Sabatini vs. Chepe Mariscal Undercard Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline Undercard Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico Undercard Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Matheus Camilo

