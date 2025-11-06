Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas — Main Card: 7 p.m. ET | Prelims: 4 p.m. ET

Both available on ESPN+ on the ESPN App & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM

UFC is live from Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Bonfim vs. Brown at UFC Apex on Saturday, Nov. 8. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ on the ESPN App and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event

No. 14 contender Gabriel Bonfim takes on UFC veteran Randy Brown in what promises to be an exciting welterweight showdown in the main event. Bonfim (18-1), the Dana White’s Contender Series alum with 16 finishes across 18 career wins, looks to improve to 3-0 on the year with a showstopping performance. Brown (20-6), completing his 10th year on the UFC roster and having won four of his last five Octagon appearances, plans to make it back-to-back knockout wins, adding to his impressive second round finish in April.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event sees a flyweight battle between former The Ultimate Fighter alums, when Matt Schnell takes on Joseph Morales. Schnell (17-9), the season 24 contestant, aims to build on his recent momentum in his second fight out of retirement and close out 2025 with back-to-back wins. Morales (14-2), who won season 33 with a second-round finish at UFC 319, plans to make his first Octagon walk as an official member of the UFC roster a memorable one and begin the next chapter of his career with a commanding performance.

On the Call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming

Date Time (ET) Event/Show Network(s) Thu, Nov 6 8 p.m. Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri, Nov 7 5:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Disabled American Veterans: Bonfim vs. Brown ESPN2 6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Bonfim vs. Brown ESPN+ on the ESPN App Sat, Nov 8 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Bonfim vs. Brown (Prelims) ESPN+ on the ESPN App & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Bonfim vs. Brown (Main Card) 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Bonfim vs. Brown ESPN+ on the ESPN App

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Co-Main Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales Undercard Muslim Salikhov vs. Uros Medic Undercard Chris Padilla vs. Ismael Bonfim Undercard Ricky Simon vs. Raoni Barcelos Undercard Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Marco Tulio 4 p.m. Feature Hyder Amil vs. Jamall Emmers Undercard Adrian Yanez vs. Cristian Quinonez Undercard Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti Undercard Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis Undercard Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes Undercard Miles Johns vs. Daniel Marcos Undercard Donte Johnson vs. Jackson McVey

