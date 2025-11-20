Live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar — Main Card: 1 p.m. ET | Prelims: 10 a.m. ET

UFC is live from Doha, Qatar this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker at ABHA Arena on Saturday, Nov. 22. The main card begins with a special 1 p.m. ET start time, preceded by prelims starting at 10 a.m., both available on ESPN+ on the ESPN App and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event

A high-stakes lightweight showdown takes center stage as No. 1 Arman Tsarukyan takes on No. 6 Dan Hooker in a battle at the top of the competitive division. Tsarukyan (22-3), winner of 9 of his last 10 Octagon appearances featuring four knockouts, looks for a showstopping win as the top contender and to strengthen his case for his first UFC title opportunity. Hooker (24-12), on a three-fight win streak of his own, plans to shake up the 155-pound ranks and put the entire division on notice with a commanding win.

Co-Main Event

In a co-main event showdown atop the welterweight division, No. 2 Belal Muhammad goes head-to-head with No. 6 Ian Machado Garry. Muhammad (24-4), the former division champion, looks for a quick return to form that built his 11-fight unbeaten streak and reaffirm his name in the title conversation with a dominant showing. Machado Garry (16-1), winner of an impressive 15 consecutive career fights before a hard-fought first loss last Dec., aims to make it back-to-back wins in 2025 and best position himself for more signature opportunities in the year ahead.

On the Call

John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming

Date Time (ET) Event/Show Network(s) Thu, Nov 20 8:35 p.m. Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri, Nov 21 10 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker ESPN+ on the ESPN App 6 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Disabled American Veterans: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker ESPN2 Sat, Nov 22 10 a.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker (Prelims) ESPN+ on the ESPN App & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 1 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker (Main Card) 4 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker ESPN+ on the ESPN App

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

1 p.m. Main Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker Co-Main Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry Undercard Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield Undercard Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai Undercard Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev Undercard Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 10 a.m. Feature Bogdan Grad vs. Luke Riley Undercard Nicolas Dalby vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev Undercard Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev Undercard Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira Undercard Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria Undercard Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder Undercard Nurullo Aliev vs. Shaqueme Rock Undercard Marek Bujlo vs. Denzel Freeman

