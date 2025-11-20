‘UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker’
- Live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar — Main Card: 1 p.m. ET | Prelims: 10 a.m. ET
- Both available on ESPN+ on the ESPN App & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM
UFC is live from Doha, Qatar this weekend with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker at ABHA Arena on Saturday, Nov. 22. The main card begins with a special 1 p.m. ET start time, preceded by prelims starting at 10 a.m., both available on ESPN+ on the ESPN App and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.
Main Event
- A high-stakes lightweight showdown takes center stage as No. 1 Arman Tsarukyan takes on No. 6 Dan Hooker in a battle at the top of the competitive division. Tsarukyan (22-3), winner of 9 of his last 10 Octagon appearances featuring four knockouts, looks for a showstopping win as the top contender and to strengthen his case for his first UFC title opportunity. Hooker (24-12), on a three-fight win streak of his own, plans to shake up the 155-pound ranks and put the entire division on notice with a commanding win.
Co-Main Event
- In a co-main event showdown atop the welterweight division, No. 2 Belal Muhammad goes head-to-head with No. 6 Ian Machado Garry. Muhammad (24-4), the former division champion, looks for a quick return to form that built his 11-fight unbeaten streak and reaffirm his name in the title conversation with a dominant showing. Machado Garry (16-1), winner of an impressive 15 consecutive career fights before a hard-fought first loss last Dec., aims to make it back-to-back wins in 2025 and best position himself for more signature opportunities in the year ahead.
Additional UFC content, studio shows & more on the ESPN App
On the Call
- John Gooden will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC lightweight Paul Felder. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event/Show
|Network(s)
|Thu, Nov 20
|8:35 p.m.
|Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri, Nov 21
|10 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker
|ESPN+ on the ESPN App
|6 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Disabled American Veterans: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 22
|10 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker (Prelims)
|ESPN+ on the ESPN App & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM
|1 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker (Main Card)
|4 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker
|ESPN+ on the ESPN App
*Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|1 p.m.
|Main
|Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker
|Co-Main
|Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry
|Undercard
|Volkan Oezdemir vs. Alonzo Menifield
|Undercard
|Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai
|Undercard
|Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev
|Undercard
|Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
|10 a.m.
|Feature
|Bogdan Grad vs. Luke Riley
|Undercard
|Nicolas Dalby vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev
|Undercard
|Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev
|Undercard
|Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira
|Undercard
|Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria
|Undercard
|Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder
|Undercard
|Nurullo Aliev vs. Shaqueme Rock
|Undercard
|Marek Bujlo vs. Denzel Freeman
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.
-30-
ESPN Media Contacts:
Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]