ACC Network to offer extensive coverage of 2025 ACC Championship Presented by Subway from Charlotte; Dabo Swinney joins as special guest analyst

Previews of Duke vs. No. 18 Virginia throughout the week

ACC Huddle , ACC PM and Inside ACCess live from Uptown Charlotte on Friday and Saturday

ACC Championship Field Pass with ACC Huddle alt-cast on ACCN

Two-hour ACC Huddle: CFP & Bowl Selection Special Sunday at 6 p.m. ET reacts to 12-team CFP bracket and bowl game assignments

ACC Network will provide extensive coverage surrounding the 2025 ACC Championship Presented by Subway all week, including live onsite coverage from Charlotte, N.C. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 5-6. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will join ACC Network’s coverage as a special guest analyst on Saturday.

ACCN’s signature studio shows, ACC Huddle, ACC PM and Inside ACCess, will all be live on location in advance of the matchup between Duke and No. 18 Virginia for the conference crown. The ACC Championship on Saturday will air in primetime on ABC and ACC Network at 8 p.m. ET, as well as ESPN Radio. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath and Taylor McGregor will call the action on ABC, while Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons will handle the radio broadcast.

Led by transfer quarterback Chandler Morris, No. 18 Virginia returns to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2019 after closing the regular season 10-2 overall and 7-1 in conference play. Duke returns to the ACC Football Championship Game for the first time since 2013, capping a strong regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 6-2 mark in conference play.

ACC PM will build anticipation for the title game on Friday live from Uptown Charlotte. Host Kelsey Riggs Cuff will be joined by analysts Tom Luginbill, College Football Hall of Famer Mark Richt, Heisman Trophy finalist Bryce Love, plus ACC Huddle analysts Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal live from 4-6 p.m. from ACC Fan Fest at Romare Bearden Park.

On Saturday, ACC Football Championship Press Conferences featuring head coaches Tony Elliott and Many Diaz will air on ACC Network from 4-5 p.m. At 5 p.m., college football insiders and ACCN hosts Andrea Adelson and David Hale will stage a live episode of Inside ACCess from Bank of America Stadium, airing on ACCN.

At 6 p.m., ACC Huddle’s two-hour pregame show will be live from Bank of America Stadium, breaking down every angle of the high-stakes showdown, leading right into the 8 p.m. ACC Championship Game presentation on ABC and ACC Network. Taylor Tannebaum hosts alongside Huddle analysts Mac Lain, the two-time ACC Championship Game winner, Royal, who caught the game-winning touchdown in the 2007 ACC Championship Game and special guest analyst Dabo Swinney, the nine-time ACC Championship Game winning head coach of the Clemson Tigers. Cuff, Luginbill, Richt and Love will also contribute to the two-hour program. Special guests will be announced in the coming days.

During the game, ACC Championship Field Pass with ACC Huddle airs live on ACC Network with Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Royal and 2021 ACC Coach of the Year Dave Clawson providing free-flowing commentary and instant reaction to the action from the sidelines.

After the conference champion is crowned, ACC Huddle Final Score is live from Bank of America Stadium for an hour of postgame coverage, instant analysis and interviews with the winning head coach and student-athletes. Cuff hosts alongside analysts Luginbill, Richt, and Love.

ACC Huddle: CFP & Bowl Selection Special

Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Royal and ESPN analyst Roddy Jones will reunite on Sunday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., for a two-hour ACC Huddle: CFP & Bowl Selection Special. The analysts will react to the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket and highlight the ACC’s 11 bowl-eligible teams with analysis and insight.

ACCN at ACC Fan Fest

ACCN and ACC will partner to provide an exclusive ACC fan experience at the Championship that is free and open to the public as ACC Fan Fest returns both Friday from 3-9 p.m. and Championship Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Located in the heart of uptown Charlotte in Romare Bearden Park, the footprint will provide a number of fan-facing activations including Gatorade QB Toss, SERVPRO face painting, Food Lion’s Pitmaster’s in the Park Airstream & Plinko, Dr Pepper Fansville, Ally Reaction Challenge, DJ/music, school band performances, ACC mascot appearances and dance off, Championship merch, beer garden, food trucks, and free giveaways from official sponsors. ACCN has also partnered with the ACC to host a live concert performance from hip hop star Rick Ross, beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

This year’s ESPN and ACCN activation highlights how ESPN is the home for everything ACC fans want in their sports experience, all in one place. The “All of ESPN, All in One Place” pod activation will include an ACCN claw machine with branded prizes, an education desk with an “ESPN App expert” on-site, and an interactive CFP bracket wall with Fantasy Bracket Challenge integration.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the ACC Football Championship Game weekend. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Tik Tok, X, Instagram and Facebook.

ACC Network Coverage of 2025 ACC Football Championship Game: