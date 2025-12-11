Christine Williamson Expands ESPN Studio Role Across SportsCenter and Women’s College Basketball

Christine Williamson has been elevated to two marquee on-air roles — co-anchoring the 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter with Kevin Negandhi and serving as ESPN’s lead women’s college basketball host, including the signature College GameDay Covered by State Farm® franchise — further establishing her as one of ESPN’s top emerging voices across both flagship news and live event studio programming.

With the 2025–26 women’s college season already underway, Williamson immediately becomes ESPN’s lead host, beginning with pregame and halftime coverage of Penn State at No. 3 South Carolina game on Sunday, Dec. 14 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). — In January, Williamson will also headline Women’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® and anchor studio coverage of the season through the 2026 NCAA Women’s Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.

Williamson will begin co-hosting the 6 p.m. SportsCenter with Negandhi in January.

“Christine has earned these high-profile roles on two of our most important content areas – SportsCenter and women’s college basketball,” said Burke Magnus, President of Content. “Christine connects with fans through her energy, personality and knowledge of sports, and she’s proven throughout her ESPN career that she can anchor coverage at the highest level — both on SportsCenter and on the road with GameDay.”

Williamson, who joined ESPN in 2019, as a digital host, has demonstrated her versatility across multiple platforms the past six years. She currently co-anchors the 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. editions of SportsCenter with Matt Barrie, in addition to co-hosting the popular Countdown to College GameDay digital show on Saturday mornings throughout the college football season. During the 2024 college basketball season, Williamson travelled weekly to campus sites as GameDay’s reporter.

Williamson’s expanded studio presence reflects a multi-year trajectory that began inside ESPN’s digital ecosystem and has steadily accelerated — from hosting SC on Snap to contributing across a broad slate of digital programming around college basketball, college football and Heisman coverage. Her growth continued as she transitioned onto television platforms, anchoring multiple editions of SportsCenter and emerging as a central voice across college sports.

Williamson’s transition comes during a period of continued growth and evolution for SportsCenter, which remains one of the most watched and widely consumed sports news programs in the industry across television, streaming, and social distribution. The 6 p.m. edition — anchored by Negandhi since 2021 — serves as the lead-in to prime-time college programming, NBA Countdown, Monday Night Football and more.

A Tampa, Florida native, Williamson is a former collegiate volleyball player at the University of Miami.

-30-

Media Contact:

[email protected]