Coverage of World Cup 2026 Final Draw headlines soccer on ESPN networks this weekend

ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw on Friday, Dec. 5, spans both its English- and Spanish-language platforms, beginning with a live edition of Futbol Picante at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN Deportes. Special Draw-focused editions of Ahora o Nunca, ESPN FC, and Futbol Americas will run on ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, and ESPN+. On Saturday, Dec. 6 ESPNFC will provide analysis of the final World Cup schedule from 5-6 p.m. on ESPNEWS and ESPN+.

Schedule:

Time (ET) Program Network 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Futbol Picante ESPN Deportes 2 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. Ahora o Nunca ESPN Deportes 4 – 5 p.m. ESPN FC ESPN2 5 – 6 p.m. Ahora o Nunca ESPN Deportes 8:30 p.m. Futbol Americas ESPN+

ESPN’s English-language World Cup Draw coverage:

Hosts: Kay Murray anchors ESPN FC on YouTube at 12:30 p.m. with live reaction to the Draw, followed by the ESPN FC special on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. and ESPN FC on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. Alexis Nunes hosts Futbol Americas on ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m.

anchors ESPN FC on YouTube at 12:30 p.m. with live reaction to the Draw, followed by the ESPN FC special on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. and ESPN FC on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. hosts Futbol Americas on ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. Unmatched roster of English-language experts: World Cup champions Frank Leboeuf (France, 1998) and Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany, 1990) headline ESPN’s roster of former World Cup players, joined by Kasey Keller , Herculez Gomez , Alejandro Bedoya (USA), Steve McManaman (England), Luis García (Spain), Craig Burley (Scotland), and Shaka Hislop (Trinidad and Tobago). Former Venezuelan striker Alejandro Moreno rounds out ESPN’s English-language expert team for the Draw.

World Cup champions (France, 1998) and (Germany, 1990) headline ESPN’s roster of former World Cup players, joined by , , (USA), (England), (Spain), (Scotland), and (Trinidad and Tobago). Former Venezuelan striker rounds out ESPN’s English-language expert team for the Draw. English-language reporters and global football insiders: ESPN reporters Jeff Carlisle (U.S. Men’s National Team) and Mark Ogden (England’s Three Lions) will lead ESPN’s coverage from the World Cup Final Draw in Washington, D.C., joined by Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens.

Fútbol Picante and Ahora o Nunca will anchor World Cup Draw coverage on ESPN Spanish-language networks on Friday:

Hosts: Mauricio Pedroza, Javier Alarcón, Heriberto Murrieta

Pundits: Herculez Gomez, Mario Suarez, Alex Pareja, Pilar Perez, Rodrigo Faez, José Ramón Fernández, Ricardo Peláez, Roberto Gómez Junco, Tuca Ferretti, Paco Gabriel de Anda, Mario Carrillo, Ricardo Puig, Álvaro Morales, José Luis Sánchez Solá, Heriberto Murrieta , Jorge Pietrasant and Desiree Monsiváis

, and Reporters: Jose del Valle (Atlanta), Carolina de las Salas (New York), León Lecanda and Odin Ciani

ESPN Digital:

ESPN.com will run a live blog throughout the day.

will run a live blog throughout the day. Post-draw coverage will feature group-by-group predictions, knockout-stage projections, and a roundtable analysis of the USMNT’s draw.

After the Draw, ESPN Deportes Digital will stream a live show across YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.

Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona live on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App on Saturday

Top-ranked FC Barcelona travel to Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla, to face fifth-ranked Real Betis on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. ESPN FC’s pre-game coverage on ESPN+ begins at noon. and postgame analysis immediately following the match, also on ESPN+.

Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja (English) and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will call the match.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ present Real Madrid vs. Celta. ESPN FC will offer pre- and postgame coverage on ESPN+.

Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will call the match. Both matches will also stream on the ESPN App via DTC or Pay TV authentication.

LALIGA – Matchday 15 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Dec 5 3 p.m. Real Oviedo vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec 6 8 a.m. Villarreal CF vs. Getafe CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Alavés vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Dec 7 8 a.m. Elche CF vs. Girona FC ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. Valencia CF vs. Sevilla FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. RCD Espanyol vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Dec 8 3 p.m. CA Osasuna vs. Levante UD ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München on Saturday on the ESPN App

Sixt-ranked VfB Stuttgart host No. 1 FC Bayern München live on ESPN+ Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in English and Spanish.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München, 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, 1. FC Köln vs. FC St. Pauli and FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Bundesliga – Matchday 13 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Dec 5 2:30 p.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sat, Dec 6 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – The Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ Sun, Dec 7 9:30 a.m. Hamburger SV vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App

American standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest lead league-leading PSV Eindhoven away at Abe Lenstra Stadion to face sc Heerenveen on ESPN+ on Saturday.

Matchday 15 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Dec 6 10:30 a.m. sc Heerenveen vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. Ajax ESPN+ 3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. PEC Zwolle ESPN+ Sun, Dec 7 8:30 a.m. AZ Alkmaar vs. Go Ahead Eagles ESPN+

