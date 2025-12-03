ESPN continues high school basketball coverage with 12 games spotlighting the best teams and talent in the country
- 12 game schedule features 38 of the nation’s top high school prospects
- 13 teams ranked in the SC Next Top 25
The 2025-26 ESPN High School Basketball Showcase will feature a 12 game schedule including 38 ranked players from the ESPN 100 (’26), ESPN 60 (’27) and ESPN 25 (’28). These future college stars are committed to top college programs, including: Alabama, Cincinnati, Creighton, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky Miami, Michigan State, North Carolina, Providence, Texas Tech. UConn, USC, and Vanderbilt.
Schedule Highlights:
- Participating prospects: includes six of the top-ten ranked boys players in the senior class, and the No.1 and No. 2 ranked juniors. Additionally, eight top 25 ranked girls players in the senior and junior classes will be featured.
- City of Palms Classic: ESPN2 will televise the 3rd Place and Championship Games from the 52nd City of Palms Classic from Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla. Featured teams include 10 Christopher Columbus (Fla.), No. 12 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), , No. 13 Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), No. 14 Wheeler (Ga.), No. 16 Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) amongst others.
- Hoophall Classic: ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise four games from the Hoophall Classic, held at Springfield College’s Blake Arena in Springfield, Mass. On Monday, Jan. 19
- Nike EYBL Scholastic: ESPNU and ESPN+ will televise three EYBL Scholastic conference games featuring Brewster Academy (N.H.), Christ School (N.C.), Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Spire Academy (Ohio), and Wasatch Academy (Utah).
- Girls Showdown on Long Island: Preseason No. 2 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) hosts no. 12 Bullis (Md.) in a much-anticipated matchup that features seven SC Next ranked recruits including No. 2 ranked junior Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka.
“Once again, we have a powerful slate of high school games with exciting head-to-head player matchups. This year’s field combines some of the best teams in the country and many of the nation’s most elite ranked prospects. The level of talent is tremendous across all classes including many McDonalds’ All-American candidates. With no clear-cut favorite among teams or prospects, the final ranking of both with make this season memorable. This pool of talent features the future stars of college basketball along with potential NBA lottery type draft picks.” Paul Biancardi, ESPN National Recruiting Director, High School Basketball Analyst.
2025-26 ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Schedule
*National Team Rankings Per SC Next
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Thur, Dec 11
|6 p.m.
|Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Paul VI (Va.), From St. Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) – Girls
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 16 Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y) vs. No. 13 Paul VI (Va.), From St. Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) – Boys
|ESPNU
|Tues, Dec 23
|7 p.m.
|Third Place Game – City of Palms Classic, From Florida SouthWestern State College (Fla.) – Boys
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Championship Game – City of Palms Classic, From Florida SouthWestern State College (Fla.) – Boys
|ESPN2
|Fri, Jan 9
|11:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame (Calif.) vs. No. 17 Sierra Canyon (Calif.), From Sierra Canyon School (Calif.) – Boys
|ESPN2
|Mon, Jan 19
|11 a.m.
|No. 1 Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs. No. 4 Prolific Prep (Fla.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) – Boys
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s (Az.) vs. No. 13 Paul VI (Va.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) – Boys
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|No. 19 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. No. 10 Christopher Columbus HS (Fla.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) – Boys
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|No. 11 Spire Academy (Ohio) vs. No. 7 Brewster Academy, From Blake Arena (Mass.) – Boys
|ESPNU
|Sat, Feb 7
|4 p.m.
|Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Christ School (N.C.) , From Long Island Lutheran High School (N.Y.) – Boys
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|No. 7 Brewster Academy (N.H.) vs. No. 12 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y), From Long Island Lutheran High School (N.Y.) – Boys
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 12 Bullis School (Md.) vs. No. 2 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), From Long Island Lutheran High School (N.Y.) – Girls
|ESPN2
Boys 2026 SCNEXT 100 Recruits Participating:
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|College Commitment
|2
|Jordan Smith Jr.
|SG
|Paul VI (Va.)
|3
|Cameron Williams
|PF
|Saint Mary’s (Az.)
|Duke
|4
|Christian Collins
|PF
|St. John Bosco (Calif.)
|6
|Caleb Holt
|SF
|Prolific Prep (Fla.)
|7
|Brandon McCoy
|PG
|Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
|9
|Dylan Mingo
|PG
|Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
|16
|Caleb Gaskins
|PF
|Christopher Columbus (Fla.)
|Miami
|26
|Maximo Adams
|PF
|Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
|North Carolina
|29
|Alex Constanza
|SF
|Spire Academy (Ohio)
|Georgetown
|33
|Tarris Bouie
|SF
|Spire Academy (Ohio)
|Alabama
|43
|Junior County
|SG
|Wasatch Academy (Utah)
|UConn
|45
|Aiden Derkack
|SF
|Spire Academy (Ohio)
|Providence
|46
|Davion Adkins
|PF
|Prolific Prep (Fla.)
|Kansas
|48
|Chidi Nwigwe
|SF
|Wasatch Academy (Utah)
|50
|Jasiah Jervis
|SG
|Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
|Michigan State
|52
|Darius Ratliff
|C
|Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
|USC
|53
|Katrelle Harmon
|SG
|Wasatch Academy (Utah)
|Creighton
|60
|Dakari Spear
|SG
|Dynamic Prep (Texas)
|Texas Tech
|68
|Felipe Quinones
|SG
|Christopher Columbus (Fla.)
|Florida Atlantic
|72
|Kayden Allen
|SF
|Long Island Lutheran (N.Y)
|Cincinnati
|86
|Adonis Ratliff
|C
|Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
|USC
Boys 2027 SCNEXT 60 Recruits Participating:
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|1
|Marcus Spears Jr.
|PF
|Dynamic Prep (Texas)
|2
|Bruce Branch III
|SF
|Prolific Prep (Fla.)
|8
|Moussa Kamissoko
|SF
|Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
|11
|Nasir Anderson
|PG
|Prolific Prep (Fla.)
|19
|Jaylan Mitchell
|SF
|Spire Academy (Ohio)
|24
|King Gibson
|PG
|Spire Academy (Ohio)
|42
|NaVorro Bowman
|PG
|Notre Dame (Calif.)
Boys 2028 SCNext 25 Recruits Participating:
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|17
|Michai White
|PG
|Brewster Academy (N.H.)
|25
|Kevin Wheatley
|SF
|Brewster Academy (N.H.)
Girls 2026 SCNEXT 100 Recruits Participating:
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|College Commitment
|12
|Autumn Fleary
|PG
|Sidwell Friends School (D.C.)
|Duke
|14
|Olivia Jones
|G
|Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
|Vanderbilt
|19
|Savvy Swords
|W
|Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
|Kentucky
|23
|Emily McDonald
|G
|Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
|Kentucky
|25
|Sanai Green
|G
|Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
|Duke
Girls 2027 SCNext 50 Recruits Participating:
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|High School
|2
|Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka
|G
|Bullis School (Md.)
|22
|Cece Arico
|G
|Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
|33
|Taylor Brown
|G
|Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
-30-
