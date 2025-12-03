ESPN continues high school basketball coverage with 12 games spotlighting the best teams and talent in the country

12 game schedule features 38 of the nation’s top high school prospects

13 teams ranked in the SC Next Top 25

The 2025-26 ESPN High School Basketball Showcase will feature a 12 game schedule including 38 ranked players from the ESPN 100 (’26), ESPN 60 (’27) and ESPN 25 (’28). These future college stars are committed to top college programs, including: Alabama, Cincinnati, Creighton, Duke, Florida Atlantic, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky Miami, Michigan State, North Carolina, Providence, Texas Tech. UConn, USC, and Vanderbilt.

Schedule Highlights:

Participating prospects: includes six of the top-ten ranked boys players in the senior class, and the No.1 and No. 2 ranked juniors. Additionally, eight top 25 ranked girls players in the senior and junior classes will be featured.

includes six of the top-ten ranked boys players in the senior class, and the No.1 and No. 2 ranked juniors. Additionally, eight top 25 ranked girls players in the senior and junior classes will be featured. City of Palms Classic : ESPN2 will televise the 3 rd Place and Championship Games from the 52 nd City of Palms Classic from Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla. Featured teams include 10 Christopher Columbus (Fla.), No. 12 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), , No. 13 Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), No. 14 Wheeler (Ga.), No. 16 Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) amongst others.

: ESPN2 will televise the 3 Place and Championship Games from the 52 City of Palms Classic from Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers, Fla. Featured teams include 10 Christopher Columbus (Fla.), No. 12 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), , No. 13 Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.), No. 14 Wheeler (Ga.), No. 16 Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) amongst others. Hoophall Classic: ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise four games from the Hoophall Classic, held at Springfield College’s Blake Arena in Springfield, Mass. On Monday, Jan. 19

ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise four games from the Hoophall Classic, held at Springfield College’s Blake Arena in Springfield, Mass. On Monday, Jan. 19 Nike EYBL Scholastic: ESPNU and ESPN+ will televise three EYBL Scholastic conference games featuring Brewster Academy (N.H.), Christ School (N.C.), Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Spire Academy (Ohio), and Wasatch Academy (Utah).

ESPNU and ESPN+ will televise three EYBL Scholastic conference games featuring Brewster Academy (N.H.), Christ School (N.C.), Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), Spire Academy (Ohio), and Wasatch Academy (Utah). Girls Showdown on Long Island : Preseason No. 2 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) hosts no. 12 Bullis (Md.) in a much-anticipated matchup that features seven SC Next ranked recruits including No. 2 ranked junior Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka.

“Once again, we have a powerful slate of high school games with exciting head-to-head player matchups. This year’s field combines some of the best teams in the country and many of the nation’s most elite ranked prospects. The level of talent is tremendous across all classes including many McDonalds’ All-American candidates. With no clear-cut favorite among teams or prospects, the final ranking of both with make this season memorable. This pool of talent features the future stars of college basketball along with potential NBA lottery type draft picks.” Paul Biancardi, ESPN National Recruiting Director, High School Basketball Analyst.

2025-26 ESPN High School Basketball Showcase Schedule

*National Team Rankings Per SC Next

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Thur, Dec 11 6 p.m. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Paul VI (Va.), From St. Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) – Girls ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 16 Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y) vs. No. 13 Paul VI (Va.), From St. Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) – Boys ESPNU Tues, Dec 23 7 p.m. Third Place Game – City of Palms Classic, From Florida SouthWestern State College (Fla.) – Boys ESPN2 9 p.m. Championship Game – City of Palms Classic, From Florida SouthWestern State College (Fla.) – Boys ESPN2 Fri, Jan 9 11:30 p.m. Notre Dame (Calif.) vs. No. 17 Sierra Canyon (Calif.), From Sierra Canyon School (Calif.) – Boys ESPN2 Mon, Jan 19 11 a.m. No. 1 Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs. No. 4 Prolific Prep (Fla.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) – Boys ESPN2 1 p.m. Saint Mary’s (Az.) vs. No. 13 Paul VI (Va.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) – Boys ESPN2 3 p.m. No. 19 St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. No. 10 Christopher Columbus HS (Fla.), From Blake Arena (Mass.) – Boys ESPNU 5 p.m. No. 11 Spire Academy (Ohio) vs. No. 7 Brewster Academy, From Blake Arena (Mass.) – Boys ESPNU Sat, Feb 7 4 p.m. Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Christ School (N.C.) , From Long Island Lutheran High School (N.Y.) – Boys ESPN+ 6 p.m. No. 7 Brewster Academy (N.H.) vs. No. 12 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y), From Long Island Lutheran High School (N.Y.) – Boys ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 12 Bullis School (Md.) vs. No. 2 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), From Long Island Lutheran High School (N.Y.) – Girls ESPN2

Boys 2026 SCNEXT 100 Recruits Participating:

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 2 Jordan Smith Jr. SG Paul VI (Va.) 3 Cameron Williams PF Saint Mary’s (Az.) Duke 4 Christian Collins PF St. John Bosco (Calif.) 6 Caleb Holt SF Prolific Prep (Fla.) 7 Brandon McCoy PG Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 9 Dylan Mingo PG Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 16 Caleb Gaskins PF Christopher Columbus (Fla.) Miami 26 Maximo Adams PF Sierra Canyon (Calif.) North Carolina 29 Alex Constanza SF Spire Academy (Ohio) Georgetown 33 Tarris Bouie SF Spire Academy (Ohio) Alabama 43 Junior County SG Wasatch Academy (Utah) UConn 45 Aiden Derkack SF Spire Academy (Ohio) Providence 46 Davion Adkins PF Prolific Prep (Fla.) Kansas 48 Chidi Nwigwe SF Wasatch Academy (Utah) 50 Jasiah Jervis SG Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) Michigan State 52 Darius Ratliff C Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) USC 53 Katrelle Harmon SG Wasatch Academy (Utah) Creighton 60 Dakari Spear SG Dynamic Prep (Texas) Texas Tech 68 Felipe Quinones SG Christopher Columbus (Fla.) Florida Atlantic 72 Kayden Allen SF Long Island Lutheran (N.Y) Cincinnati 86 Adonis Ratliff C Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) USC

Boys 2027 SCNEXT 60 Recruits Participating:

Rank Player Position High School 1 Marcus Spears Jr. PF Dynamic Prep (Texas) 2 Bruce Branch III SF Prolific Prep (Fla.) 8 Moussa Kamissoko SF Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 11 Nasir Anderson PG Prolific Prep (Fla.) 19 Jaylan Mitchell SF Spire Academy (Ohio) 24 King Gibson PG Spire Academy (Ohio) 42 NaVorro Bowman PG Notre Dame (Calif.)

Boys 2028 SCNext 25 Recruits Participating:

Rank Player Position High School 17 Michai White PG Brewster Academy (N.H.) 25 Kevin Wheatley SF Brewster Academy (N.H.)

Girls 2026 SCNEXT 100 Recruits Participating:

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 12 Autumn Fleary PG Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) Duke 14 Olivia Jones G Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) Vanderbilt 19 Savvy Swords W Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) Kentucky 23 Emily McDonald G Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) Kentucky 25 Sanai Green G Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) Duke

Girls 2027 SCNext 50 Recruits Participating:

Rank Player Position High School 2 Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka G Bullis School (Md.) 22 Cece Arico G Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 33 Taylor Brown G Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

-30-

SportsCenter Next:

For in-depth coverage of the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram and @SCNext on Twitter.

For further information on the ESPN High School Basketball Showcase and for media requests please contact: [email protected]