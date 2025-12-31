ESPN delivered largest average NBA Christmas audience since 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game generated record audience of 6.4M viewers for 12 p.m. timeslot

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder showdown drew highest viewership for its timeslot since 2017: 6.7M viewers

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: second-most watched Christmas late game ever

ESPN delivered its largest average NBA Christmas audience since 2018 across its platforms, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. The five-game slate on Thursday, December 25, averaged 5.5M viewers, up four percent from 2024. The Christmas games reached 47.2M fans, up 45 percent from 2024. It is the largest audience reach for ESPN’s Christmas NBA games since 2010, excluding the season-opening Christmas day in 2011.

A Christmas record

Christmas NBA action tipped off with the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game, which generated an average audience of 6.4M viewers. It is the most-watched noon Christmas game ever and up 27 percent from last year’s San Antonio Spurs vs. Knicks matchup. The game peaked at 2:45 p.m. ET with 8.2M viewers. ESPN’s Dunk the Halls – its animated alt-cast of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks game, contributed 280K viewers, up 25 percent from the inaugural Dunk the Halls alt-cast last Christmas.

Several-year highs

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in the 2:30 p.m. window became ESPN’s most-watched NBA Christmas game in the timeslot since 2017 (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals rematch). The Western Conference showdown averaged 6.7M viewers, up 51 percent from last year’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks game. The Spurs vs. Thunder audience peaked with 7.4M viewers at 4:15 p.m.

In the nightcap, the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets game averaged 3.6M viewers, making it the second most-watched late game (10:30 p.m. start) on Christmas ever.

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors game averaged 6.1M viewers and is the most-watched Christmas game in the 5 p.m. timeslot since 2019. Viewership peaked at 6 p.m. with an average audience of 6.6M. Viewership was up 16 percent from last year’s comparable game.

Additionally, the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game averaged 5.4M viewers at 8 p.m.

