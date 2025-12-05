Volleyball
ESPN delivered most-watched women’s college volleyball season on record
- The most-watched women’s college volleyball regular season ever
- Averaged 190,000 viewers, up 36% from 2024 season (44 total telecasts across ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU).
- Significant gains among P18-34 (+59%) and women (+41%).
- ESPN aired 4 of its 5 most-watched telecasts ever.
- Nebraska vs. Kentucky in the Broadway Block Party (Aug. 31) averaged 1.2M viewers on ABC, the largest regular season audience for ESPN networks and the top telecast of the season.
- AVCA First Serve delivered ESPN’s top two regular season matches ever on Aug. 24. Stanford-Nebraska (596,000 viewers) and Florida-Pitt (525,000 viewers).
- ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 aired a record-high number of matches during the ’25 season (33 telecasts).