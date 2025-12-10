ESPN Events announces 2025-26 college football bowl matchups – 17 owned-and-operated events, Dec. 13 – Jan 2

ESPN Events Bowl Logos

Cricket Celebration Bowl kicks off bowl season on Saturday, Dec. 13

Every ESPN Events bowl will be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, has announced the matchups for its 17 owned-and-operated college football bowl games for the 2025-26 season.

Bowl Season will begin Saturday, Dec. 13, with the 10th edition of the ESPN Events’ Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon ET, ABC) in Atlanta, Ga.

All 17 ESPN Events bowl games will be televised on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. Spanish-language broadcasts available via either ESPN Deportes or ESPN Unlimited of at least (16) games and ESPN Radio will broadcast (3) games.

The 2025-26 ESPN Events bowl schedule:

Cricket Celebration Bowl

The 10th edition of the Cricket Celebration Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 13, at noon on ABC and ESPN Radio as South Carolina State, the champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions Prairie View A&M face off in the National Championship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

The IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl will be contested Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 9 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The 12th annual matchup returns to prime time, featuring in-state rivals Troy (Sun Belt) vs. Jacksonville State (CUSA) from the historic Cramton Bowl in downtown Montgomery, Ala.

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the StaffDNA Cure Bowl will be contested at 5 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes between Old Dominion (Sun Belt) and South Florida (American) and returns to Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando.

Xbox Bowl

The previously scheduled named Bahamas Bowl has been announced as the Xbox Bowl. The game will be contested on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes between Missouri State (CUSA) and Arkansas State (Sun Belt) at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by Engine

The Myrtle Beach Bowl presented by Engine will be played on Friday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes between Kennesaw State (CUSA) and the Western Michigan (MAC) at Brooks Stadium on Coastal’s campus in Conway, S.C.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl presented by the United States Air Force

The 17th edition of the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl presented by the United States Air Force will also be played on Friday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN between Memphis (American) and NC State (ACC) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The 29th Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be played at Albertsons Stadium on the campus of Boise State University between Washington State (Pac-12) and Utah State (Mountain West) who will make their sixth bowl appearance.

Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans

The Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans will take place Tuesday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio between Toledo (MAC) and Louisville (ACC) at Flagler Credit Union Stadium on FAU’s campus.

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

The Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl will kick off Tuesday, Dec. 23, at 9 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, marking the bowl’s first year at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. This year’s matchup features UNLV (Mountain West) taking on Ohio (MAC).

Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl

The Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl returns to its traditional Christmas Eve slot this year on Wednesday, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. This year’s matchup features California (ACC) and Hawai’i (Mountain West) at the Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawai’i Mānoa campus for the fourth consecutive year while the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is being completed.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl will be contested Friday, Dec. 26, at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. In the 15th edition of the bowl game, Florida International (CUSA) will play UTSA (American) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the SMU campus in Dallas.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes between UConn (independent) and Army (American) at Fenway Park in Boston.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Celebrating a milestone 20 years, the Isleta New Mexico Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes between North Texas (American) and San Diego State (Mountain West) from University Stadium on the campus of the University of New Mexico.

Kinder’s Texas Bowl

The Kinder’s Texas Bowl will take place on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes between the defending Bowl champion LSU (SEC) and Houston (Big 12). The bowl’s 20th edition will be contested for the first time since 2011 – at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

JLab Birmingham Bowl

The JLab Birmingham Bowl will be contested on Monday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes between Georgia Southern (Sun Belt) and App State (Sun Belt) at Protective Stadium.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

On New Years Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 31), the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium will be played at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN as Nebraska (Big Ten) takes on Utah (Big 12) for the first time in 33 years.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

The ESPN Events bowl schedule concludes Friday, Jan. 2 with the 23rd Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at 1 p.m. on ESPN between Rice (American) and Texas State (Sun Belt) at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

2025 ESPN Events College Football Bowl Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Bowl/Commentators Network Sat, Dec 13 Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M (Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.)

TV: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Harry Lyles Jr., Quint Kessenich

Radio: Jason Ross Jr, Max Starks, Jordan Reid ABC/ESPN Radio* Tue, Dec 16 9 p.m. IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl: Troy vs. Jacksonville State (Cramton Bowl – Montgomery, Ala.)

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN^ Wed, Dec 17 5 p.m. StaffDNA Cure Bowl: Old Dominion vs. South Florida (Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.)

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber ESPN^ Thu, Dec 18 9 p.m. Xbox Bowl: Missouri State vs. Arkansas State (Ford Center at The Star – Frisco, Texas)

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen ESPN2^ Fri, Dec 19 11 a.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by Engine: Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan (Brooks Stadium – Conway, S.C.)

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Marilyn Payne ESPN^ 2:30 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl presented by the United States Air Force: Memphis vs. NC State (Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fla.)

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN* Mon, Dec 22 2 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Washington State vs. Utah State (Albertsons Stadium – Boise, Idaho)

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker, Tori Petry ESPN* Tue, Dec 23 2 p.m. Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans: Toledo vs. Louisville (Flagler Credit Union Stadium – Boca Raton, Fla.)

TV: Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein

Radio: Chris Carlin, Freddie Coleman, Evan Cohen ESPN/ESPN Radio^ 9 p.m. Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio (Ford Center at The Star – Frisco, Texas)

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ESPN^ Wed, Dec 24 8 p.m. Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl: California vs. Hawai’i (Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex – Honolulu, Hawaii)

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN/ESPN Radio^ Fri, Dec 26 8 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Florida International vs. UTSA (Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, Texas)

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN^ Sat, Dec 27 2:15 p.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. Army (Fenway Park – Boston, Mass.)

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ESPN^ 5:45 p.m. Isleta New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. San Diego State (Branch Field at University Stadium – Albuquerque, N.M.)

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN^ 9:15 p.m. Kinder’s Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston (NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas)

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic ESPN^ Mon, Dec 29 2 p.m. JLab Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. App State (Protective Stadium – Birmingham, Ala.)

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang ESPN^ Wed, Dec 31 3:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. Utah (Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nev.)

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Dawn Davenport ESPN Fri, Jan 2 1 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, Texas)

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN*

^Televised on ESPN Deportes

*ESPN Deportes feed available on ESPN Unlimited

