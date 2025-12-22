ESPN hires 3x Emmy Award-winning sports media executive Talaya Gaines as Vice President, Talent Relations and Development

ESPN today announced it has hired three-time Emmy Award-winning sports media executive Talaya Gaines as Vice President, Talent Relations and Development. The 18-year industry professional returns to ESPN after serving as Vice President, Content Strategy and Original Programming for MSG Networks. Gaines had previously spent 14 years at ESPN, most recently as Managing Producer, ESPN+ and Original Content. She begins her new role on January 5.

Gaines will focus on the management, development and recruitment of talent, working closely with ESPN’s content leaders. She will report to Freddy Rolón, ESPN Head of Global Sports and Talent Office.

“The expansion of our Talent Office is a significant investment in ESPN’s talent community,” said Rolón. “We have the deepest roster in sports media, and the addition of Talaya to our team will super-serve this exceptional group while strategically positioning them to thrive.”

Gaines’ leadership has recently been recognized by Essence Magazine as part of its ‘The Women’s Playbook’ issue. She was also named one of the ‘Top Women in Media’ by Cynopsis in 2024.

As part of ESPN’s Talent Office expansion, Rosetta Ellis-Pilie will serve in the newly created leadership role of Vice President, Talent Negotiations and Policy, also reporting to Rolón.

