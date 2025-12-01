ESPN presents every match of the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

First and Second Rounds exclusively on ESPN+ with over 10 hours of linear Fifth Set coverage on ESPN2/ESPNU

Regional Rounds slated for ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, National Semifinals to air on ESPN

Championship Match set to air on ABC for the third straight year

The Fifth Set whip-around show returns for fourth year

All matches of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship available on the ESPN App

ESPN will exclusively air each point of the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament, running from Dec. 4-21. ESPN+ will exclusively present the First and Second Rounds (Dec. 4-6), while the Regional Rounds (Dec. 11-14) will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

The national semifinals (Dec. 18) are set for ESPN, while the national championship is slated to air on ABC for the third straight season (Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET). For the first time, this year’s national championship match will have a 30-minute preview show on ABC beginning at 3 p.m., live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN’s championship coverage will bring back The Fifth Set – the fourth year of the volleyball whip-around show. The unique offering will be showcased on ESPN2/ESPNU for more than 10 hours of coverage during the first weekend of play, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with multiple matches at once. The show can also be found on ESPN+ and the ESPN App during the first and second rounds,

The Fifth Set will begin at 5 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, with Saturday’s show slated for a 7 p.m. start. Fans can also catch The Fifth Set on ESPN2 (Fri., 5:30 p.m. start) and ESPNU (Thu., 5 p.m. start; Fri., 9 p.m. start; Sat., 7 p.m. start). Courtney Lyle will host the show, joined by analysts Emily Ehman, Holly McPeak and Mary Wise.

First and Second Round matches are hosted at the campus sites of the Top 16 seeds in the tournament:

No. 1 Seed Hosts: Nebraska, Kentucky, Texas, Pittsburgh

No. 2 Seed Hosts: SMU, Stanford, Arizona State, Louisville

No. 3 Seed Hosts: Texas A&M, Creighton, Wisconsin, Purdue

No. 4 Seed Hosts: Minnesota, Indiana, USC, Kansas

Full Bracket

The top-seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers start their title quest on Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. ET when they take on LIU in the Devaney Center (ESPN+).

ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge

The 2025 ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge is back for 2025, giving fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others by filling out NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball tournament brackets. Fans who pick the National Champion will be automatically entered into a random drawing to win $5,000 in total prizes. The 2025 Volleyball Championship Challenge is open now on ESPN.com, ESPN App, and ESPN Fantasy App. Fans can complete and enter brackets until shortly before the start of the tournament’s first match on Thursday, Dec. 4.

2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball First and Second Round Schedule:

Site: Indiana (Bloomington, Ind.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 4 3 p.m. American vs. Colorado ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Toledo vs. Indiana ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 5 6 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 4 4:30 p.m. Georgia Tech vs. UCLA ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Wofford vs. Kentucky ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 5 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Purdue (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 4 4:30 p.m. Arkansas State vs. Baylor ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Wright State vs. Purdue ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 5 5 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 4 5 p.m. Tulsa vs. Miami (FL) ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 High Point vs. Kansas ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 5 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Creighton (Omaha, Neb.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 4 5:30 p.m. Utah vs. UNI ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Northern Colorado vs. Creighton ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 5 7:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Wisconsin (Madison, Wisc.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 4 5:30 p.m. North Carolina vs. UTEP ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Eastern Illinois vs. Wisconsin ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 5 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Arizona State (Tempe, Ariz.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 4 6:30 p.m. Utah State vs. Tennessee ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Coppin State vs. Arizona State ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 5 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: USC (Los Angeles)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Thu, Dec 4 8 p.m. Cal Poly vs. BYU ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Princeton vs. USC ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec 5 10 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 5 4 p.m. Marquette vs. Western Kentucky ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Loyola Chicago vs. Louisville ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 6 6 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 5 4 p.m. Michigan vs. Xavier ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 UMBC vs. Pitt ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 6 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: SMU (Dallas, Texas)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 5 5 p.m. Florida vs. Rice ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Central Arkansas vs. SMU ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 6 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Texas A&M (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 5 5 p.m. SFA vs. TCU ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Campbell vs. Texas A&M ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 6 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Texas (Austin, Texas)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 5 5:30 p.m. USF vs. Penn State ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Florida A&M vs. Texas ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 6 7:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 5 5:30 p.m. St. Thomas (MN) vs. Iowa State ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Fairfield vs. Minnesota ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 6 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 5 5:30 p.m. Kansas State vs. San Diego ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 LIU vs. Nebraska ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 6 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Stanford (Stanford, Calif.)

Date Time (ET) Game Network First Round Fri, Dec 5 7:30 p.m. South Dakota State vs. Arizona ESPN+ 30 mins after match 1 Utah Valley vs. Stanford ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec 6 9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

