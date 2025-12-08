ESPN presents NCAA Women’s Volleyball Regional rounds, Dec. 11-14
- For the second time, a Regional Final match will air on ABC (Sun., Dec. 14)
- ESPN is slated to air two Regional Semifinals on ESPN for the first time
- All four No. 1 seeds (Kentucky, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Texas) to host Regionals, Dec. 11-14
- All 12 matches will air on either ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, with all matches also available on the ESPN App
ESPN continues its exclusive presentation of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament this weekend with the Regional Semifinals and Finals set at the four top-seeded host sites – Kentucky, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Texas.
Regional Semifinal play gets underway Thursday, Dec. 11, with four matches on ESPN2 from Kentucky (afternoon) and Pittsburgh (evening). The Regional Semifinals continue Friday from Austin and Lincoln, with the Texas Region airing on ESPN in the afternoon and the Nebraska Region airing on ESPN2 in the evening.
Regional Finals spring into action on Saturday, Dec. 13, with the Kentucky and Pittsburgh Regions as the first two teams claim their spot in the National Semifinals on ESPN2. Times will be determined following Thursday’s matches.
Action then wraps on Sunday, Dec. 14 on ABC/ESPN as the final two teams etch their spots in Kansas City, Mo. For the second time, a Regional Final will air on ABC – coming from either the Texas or Nebraska Region. Times will be determined following Friday’s matches.
Following the success last season, each Regional site will have a reporter on location, giving viewers insight from the sideline during the action.
Commentator teams calling the action from each location are as follows:
Kentucky Regional:
Play-by-play: Kevin Barnett
Analyst: Missy Whittemore – Three-time All-American at Florida
Reporter: Dawn Davenport – Three-year letterwinner at Auburn
Pittsburgh Regional:
Play-by-play: Anne Marie Anderson
Analyst: Nicole Branagh – Beach Volleyball Olympian and two-time All-American at Minnesota
Reporter: Shelby Coppedge – Four-year Texas A&M Corpus Christi defensive specialist
Texas Regional:
Play-by-play: Eric Frede
Analyst: Emily Ehman – Four-year Northwestern libero from 2016-19
Reporter: Michella Chester – Reporter & host for NCAA.com
Nebraska Regional:
Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle
Analyst: Holly McPeak – Three-time beach volleyball Olympian, third-winningest beach volleyball player of all-time
Reporter: Madison Fitzpatrick – Florida State beach volleyball standout (2018-22)
Studio Coverage:
Host: Sam Gore
Analyst: Mary Wise – Three-time AVCA Coach of the Year
Analyst: Jennifer Hoffman – Former Louisville All-American and U.S. National Team member
2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Site
|Match
|Network
|Thu, Dec. 11
|1 p.m.
|Kentucky
|Regional Semifinals
Creighton vs. Arizona State
Kevin Barnett, Missy Whittemore, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|30 mins after Match 1
|Kentucky
|Regional Semifinals
Cal Poly vs. Kentucky
Kevin Barnett, Missy Whittemore, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Regional Semifinals
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh
Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Shelby Coppedge
|ESPN2
|30 mins after Match 1
|Pittsburgh
|Regional Semifinals
Purdue vs. SMU
Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Shelby Coppedge
|ESPN2
|Fri, Dec. 12
|Noon
|Texas
|Regional Semifinals
Indiana vs. Texas
Eric Frede, Emily Ehman, Michella Chester
|ESPN
|30 mins after Match 1
|Texas
|Regional Semifinals
Wisconsin vs. Stanford
Eric Frede, Emily Ehman, Michella Chester
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Nebraska
|Regional Semifinals
Texas A&M vs. Louisville
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2
|30 mins after Match 1
|Nebraska
|Regional Semifinals
Kansas vs. Nebraska
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec. 13
|5 p.m.
|TBD
|Regional Finals
TBD
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|TBD
|Regional Finals
TBD
|ESPN2
|Sun, Dec. 14
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|Regional Finals
TBD
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|TBD
|Regional Finals
TBD
|ESPN
* All 12 matches will also be available on the ESPN App
All of ESPN. All in One Place.
ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.