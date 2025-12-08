ESPN presents NCAA Women’s Volleyball Regional rounds, Dec. 11-14

For the second time, a Regional Final match will air on ABC (Sun., Dec. 14)

ESPN is slated to air two Regional Semifinals on ESPN for the first time

All four No. 1 seeds (Kentucky, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Texas) to host Regionals, Dec. 11-14

All 12 matches will air on either ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, with all matches also available on the ESPN App

ESPN continues its exclusive presentation of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament this weekend with the Regional Semifinals and Finals set at the four top-seeded host sites – Kentucky, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Texas.

Regional Semifinal play gets underway Thursday, Dec. 11, with four matches on ESPN2 from Kentucky (afternoon) and Pittsburgh (evening). The Regional Semifinals continue Friday from Austin and Lincoln, with the Texas Region airing on ESPN in the afternoon and the Nebraska Region airing on ESPN2 in the evening.

Regional Finals spring into action on Saturday, Dec. 13, with the Kentucky and Pittsburgh Regions as the first two teams claim their spot in the National Semifinals on ESPN2. Times will be determined following Thursday’s matches.

Action then wraps on Sunday, Dec. 14 on ABC/ESPN as the final two teams etch their spots in Kansas City, Mo. For the second time, a Regional Final will air on ABC – coming from either the Texas or Nebraska Region. Times will be determined following Friday’s matches.

Following the success last season, each Regional site will have a reporter on location, giving viewers insight from the sideline during the action.

Commentator teams calling the action from each location are as follows:

Kentucky Regional:

Play-by-play: Kevin Barnett

Analyst: Missy Whittemore – Three-time All-American at Florida

Reporter: Dawn Davenport – Three-year letterwinner at Auburn

Pittsburgh Regional:

Play-by-play: Anne Marie Anderson

Analyst: Nicole Branagh – Beach Volleyball Olympian and two-time All-American at Minnesota

Reporter: Shelby Coppedge – Four-year Texas A&M Corpus Christi defensive specialist

Texas Regional:

Play-by-play: Eric Frede

Analyst: Emily Ehman – Four-year Northwestern libero from 2016-19

Reporter: Michella Chester – Reporter & host for NCAA.com

Nebraska Regional:

Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle

Analyst: Holly McPeak – Three-time beach volleyball Olympian, third-winningest beach volleyball player of all-time

Reporter: Madison Fitzpatrick – Florida State beach volleyball standout (2018-22)

Studio Coverage:

Host: Sam Gore

Analyst: Mary Wise – Three-time AVCA Coach of the Year

Analyst: Jennifer Hoffman – Former Louisville All-American and U.S. National Team member

2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Site Match Network Thu, Dec. 11 1 p.m. Kentucky Regional Semifinals

Creighton vs. Arizona State

Kevin Barnett, Missy Whittemore, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 30 mins after Match 1 Kentucky Regional Semifinals

Cal Poly vs. Kentucky

Kevin Barnett, Missy Whittemore, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Semifinals

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Shelby Coppedge ESPN2 30 mins after Match 1 Pittsburgh Regional Semifinals

Purdue vs. SMU

Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Shelby Coppedge ESPN2 Fri, Dec. 12 Noon Texas Regional Semifinals

Indiana vs. Texas

Eric Frede, Emily Ehman, Michella Chester ESPN 30 mins after Match 1 Texas Regional Semifinals

Wisconsin vs. Stanford

Eric Frede, Emily Ehman, Michella Chester ESPN 7 p.m. Nebraska Regional Semifinals

Texas A&M vs. Louisville

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick ESPN2 30 mins after Match 1 Nebraska Regional Semifinals

Kansas vs. Nebraska

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Madison Fitzpatrick ESPN2 Sat, Dec. 13 5 p.m. TBD Regional Finals

TBD ESPN2 7:30 p.m. TBD Regional Finals

TBD ESPN2 Sun, Dec. 14 3 p.m. TBD Regional Finals

TBD ABC 7:30 p.m. TBD Regional Finals

TBD ESPN

* All 12 matches will also be available on the ESPN App