ESPN rings in the New Year with expansive MegaCast presentation of College Football Playoff Quarterfinal clashes, Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show to hit back-to-back CFP Quarterfinals at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key to join ACC Huddle at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

SEC Network to feature live, on-site studio at Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl, as well as SECN’s Charlotte studios

ESPN will present more than two dozen total offerings during the quarterfinal showdowns of the second year of the expanded College Football Playoff on Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 1, courtesy of ESPN’s signature CFP MegaCast production. The main telecast for all four games will be presented on ESPN, with additional viewing options on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show Presents MegaCast Offerings from Arlington and Pasadena

For the fourth consecutive season, the MegaCast fan favorite Field Pass returns to the College Football Playoff. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of a pair of CFP Quarterfinals. On New Year’s Eve, No. 10 Miami and No. 2 Ohio State will get the Field Pass treatment at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on ESPN2. On New Year’s Day, Field Pass will be live at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential on ESPN2, featuring top-seeded Indiana and No. 9 Alabama. Pat McAfee will anchor coverage and call the action while roaming the sidelines of both games. He will be joined by a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game. His regular The Pat McAfee Show crew of AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit and Tone Digs ​are set to join McAfee on back-to-back bowls.

The Field Pass format will be deployed twice for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, as ACC Network presents Field Pass with ACC Huddle from Arlington. Taylor Tannebaum, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, Dave Clawson and Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key will be live from the sidelines of AT&T Stadium as Miami fights to advance to the next round of the CFP.

Additional Alternate Presentations (all available on the ESPN App):

SkyCast (ESPN2 – Cotton, Orange, Sugar/ESPNU – Rose/SECN – Rose, Sugar): The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week. Replays will be shown every time the main telecast presents a replay, while never losing the look from SkyCam.

The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week. Replays will be shown every time the main telecast presents a replay, while never losing the look from SkyCam. Command Center (ESPNU – Orange, Sugar/ESPNEWS – Cotton, Rose): A multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action.

A multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action. 4K – Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

Commentators Set for Quarterfinal Showdowns

In addition to ESPN’s multiple presentations, fans will be able to hear the call of the CFP Quarterfinals from a multitude of broadcast teams:

Main Telecast (ESPN): ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe alongside Kris Budden are on the call for the Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor and Quint Kessenich will begin Playoff Quarterfinal action on New Year’s Eve at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Kicking off New Year’s Day CFP action are Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George and Stormy Buonantony on the Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, while Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge close out the night at the Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

ESPN’s top commentary team of and alongside are on the call for the Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential. and will begin Playoff Quarterfinal action on New Year’s Eve at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Kicking off New Year’s Day CFP action are and on the Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, while and close out the night at the Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. ESPN Radio (ESPN App): The broadcast for all four quarterfinals is available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Miami/Ohio State: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Morgan Uber Oregon/Texas Tech: Wes Durham, Chase Daniel, Tori Petry Alabama/Indiana: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons Ole Miss/Georgia: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Cole Cubelic



Hometown Audio (ESPN2 and SEC Network): SEC fans can listen to the local radio broadcast during the quarterfinals, with the audio feed synced up with ESPN’s SkyCast presentations on ESPN2 and SEC Network. Crimson Tide Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD (SEC Network – Rose) Commentators: Chris Stewart, Tyler Watts, Cory Reamer Georgia Bulldog Sports Network from IMG College (ESPN2 – Sugar) Commentators: Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley Ole Miss Learfield Radio Network (SEC Network – Sugar) Commentators: David Kellum, Harry Harrison, John Darnell

SEC fans can listen to the local radio broadcast during the quarterfinals, with the audio feed synced up with ESPN’s SkyCast presentations on ESPN2 and SEC Network.

Spanish Showcases (ESPN Deportes/ESPN App): All four quarterfinals include Spanish-language calls featuring: Miami/Ohio State: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega Oregon/Texas Tech: Eitán Benezra, Miguel Pasquel Alabama/Indiana: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega Ole Miss/Georgia: Javier Trejo Garay, Ramiro Pruneda

All four quarterfinals include Spanish-language calls featuring:

Studio Shows Set for Quarterfinal Round on ESPN, SEC Network and ACC Network

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot continues its Playoff run with a special edition originating from the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential on Wednesday, Jan. 1 (9 a.m. – noon ET). Rece Davis leads the show in his 11th season at the helm, joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. Reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, college football insider Pete Thamel and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin round out the GameDay on-air crew for the quarterfinals. ESPN will feature RAM Trucks studio wraps all day on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day surrounding the CFP.

SEC Network will deliver comprehensive, on-site programming surrounding the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals as Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss take the field in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Coverage begins Dec. 31 with SEC This Morning Presented by Allstate live from Charlotte, followed by The Paul Finebaum Show on-site in New Orleans leading into the Sugar Bowl. On New Year’s Day, SEC Now is live from Pasadena for pre-game analysis ahead of Alabama-Indiana, and following each game, SECN will provide extensive reaction and commentary from Pasadena and New Orleans, culminating with SEC Football Final Presented by Allstate after the Ole Miss-Georgia showdown. The SEC Nation crew of Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Paul Finebaum and Roman Harper will be live from New Orleans, with Dari Nowkhah, Chris Doering and Benjamin Watson in Pasadena. Peter Burns and Doering will kick off the week from SECN’s Charlotte studios. Full details.

ACC Network’s traveling pregame show, ACC Huddle, will be live from Arlington to preview the CFP Quarterfinal clash between No. 10 Miami and second-seeded Ohio State. Host Taylor Tannebaum will be joined by analysts Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal alongside guest analyst Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key as the Hurricanes look to continue their Playoff run. ACC Huddle will be live from AT&T Stadium at 6 p.m., leading into the Canes/Buckeyes battle. The quartet will then provide commentary from the sidelines alongside ACCN analyst Dave Clawson during Field Pass with ACC Huddle on ACCN beginning at 7:30 p.m. ACC Huddle Final Score featuring Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Tom Luginbill, Mark Richt and Bryce Love will wrap up the day’s action on ACCN.

Digital Programming Posts Up for the Postseason

Matt Simms, Sam Ravech and Skubie Mageza will host a post-game digital show called The Wrap-Up, at the conclusion of each round. Live from Bristol, Conn. studios, the trio will follow the last game of the day and break down all the action. Available to stream live on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App, the show will be live on Jan. 1, Jan. 9 and Jan. 19.

Episode 2 of ESPN Original Inside The College Football Playoff Recaps CFP First Round Action on ESPN+

Twelve teams, eleven games, four rounds, one National Champion. Inside the College Football Playoff returns to ESPN+ for its seventh season following the game’s top teams with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at this year’s expanded Playoff. The five-part ESPN Original series explores how we got here and captures the moment as players become legends in pursuit of college football history.

Episode 2 – Friday, Dec. 26: Experience the excitement of an atmosphere unlike any other as the CFP First Round games take place on-campus for each of the four home teams.

Experience the excitement of an atmosphere unlike any other as the CFP First Round games take place on-campus for each of the four home teams. Episode 3 – Tuesday, Jan. 6: All-access moments take you inside the preparations as the top four conference champions play their first game of the CFP in the Quarterfinals.

All-access moments take you inside the preparations as the top four conference champions play their first game of the CFP in the Quarterfinals. Episode 4 – Wednesday, Jan. 14: The path through the Playoff only gets harder as the stakes get higher with the four remaining teams battling for their place in the CFP National Championship.

The path through the Playoff only gets harder as the stakes get higher with the four remaining teams battling for their place in the CFP National Championship. Episode 5 – Friday, Jan. 23: Exclusive access provides a fresh look at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

2025-26 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Schedule and Commentators