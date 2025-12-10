ESPN to Present the 91st Heisman Trophy Ceremony, Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC

ABC to broadcast college football’s signature award for the first time, with Chris Fowler hosting every year since its ESPN debut

Surround coverage set for SportsCenter and ESPN.com

The top 10 finishers will be featured on The Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show Presented by Nissan

ESPN – the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony since 1994 – will televise the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. For the fifth year, the Heisman Ceremony will originate from Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City and will be hosted by ESPN’s Chris Fowler, emceeing for the 32nd straight year – every year ESPN has presented the ceremony. The 2025 ceremony marks the 91st awarding of the Heisman Trophy.

Along with Fowler, College GameDay host Rece Davis will join the show along with ESPN analysts and Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Tebow (2007) and Andre Ware (1989). ESPN college football reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith will conduct live interviews with finalists as well.

The four finalists attending include running back Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), quarterback Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt) and quarterback Julian Sayin (Ohio State).

Heisman voting concluded after conference championship games were played Dec 5-6, and the 2025 finalists were announced by Scott Van Pelt on Monday Night Countdown. The top 10 finishers will be featured on The Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show Presented by Nissan hosted by Kevin Negandhi, Andre Ware and Tim Tebow on Thursday, December 11 at 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter

On Saturday morning, SportsCenter will feature live coverage and conversations with the Heisman Trophy finalists, hosted by Randy Scott and Gary Striewski. Starting at 7 a.m., the finalists will join the show to reflect on their seasons, discuss their Heisman journeys, and share their thoughts ahead of the evening’s ceremony.

ESPN Radio

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, the four Heisman Trophy finalists will join ESPN Radio for live conversations throughout the morning, sharing reflections on their seasons and the anticipation leading into that night’s ceremony.

ESPN Social

ESPN Sports and Lifestyle Content Creator, Katie Feeney will be on site in New York, speaking with each finalist throughout the day for content across ESPN’s social platforms. Fans can follow along for behind-the-scenes access, real-time reaction, and finalist-driven perspective leading into the presentation.

ESPN.com

Throughout Heisman week, ESPN.com will resurface notable stories from earlier in the 2025 season spotlighting Heisman Trophy finalists — offering fans added context and perspective ahead of Saturday’s ceremony.

Saturday night, immediately following the presentation, ESPN.com will publish a Way-Too-Early look at top 2026 Heisman contenders, setting the early landscape for next year’s race.

All Four FCS Playoff Quarterfinal Games to Air on ESPN Networks This Weekend

The college football season continues on ESPN with all four FCS Playoff Quarterfinal games airing this weekend, Dec. 12-13. The nation’s best programs will be featured as seven seeded FCS teams have advanced.

No. 2 Montana State hosts No. 7 seed Stephen F. Austin on Friday, Dec. 12, at 9 p.m. on ESPN with Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel and Morgan Uber on the call. The quarterfinals also feature No. 3 Montana hosting South Dakota Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC with Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis.

Quarterfinal winners advance to the next weekend’s semifinals, Dec. 20. The 2025 FCS Championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 5 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville and will broadcast on ESPN.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Quarterfinals:

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Platform Fri, Dec 12 9 p.m. No. 7 Stephen F. Austin at No. 2 Montana State Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel and Morgan Uber ESPN Sat, Dec 13 Noon Villanova at No. 4 Tarleton State Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler ESPN 3:30 p.m. South Dakota at No. 3 Montana Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis ABC 5:00 p.m. Illinois State at No. 8 UC Davis Ted Emrich and Rene Ingoglia ESPN+

The NCAA Div. II and III semifinal games will also air live exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and be available via tape delay on ESPNU.

NCAA Division II Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Platform Sat, Dec. 13 Noon No. 4 Newberry at No. 1 Ferris State^ Evan Stockton, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Harding at No. 2 Kutztown* Shawn Kenney and Taylor McHargue ESPN+

^Tape delay airing on ESPNU on December 17 at noon

*Tape delay airing on ESPNU on December 17 at 3 p.m.

NCAA Division III Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Platform Sat, Dec. 13 Noon John Carroll (Ohio) at Berry ESPN+ Noon Susquehanna at Johns Hopkins ESPN+ 1 p.m. Bethel (Minn.) at North Central (Ill.) ESPN+ 3 p.m. Wheaton at UW–River Falls ESPN+

