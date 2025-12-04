ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Travels to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game – No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 9 Alabama

College football’s premier pregame show will be live from the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare for the 10th all-time visit to the SEC Championship

Week 15 special guests: SEC Championship Game head coaches Kalen DeBoer and Kirby Smart and new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin join live in Atlanta

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot travels to Atlanta for the SEC Championship showdown between No. 3 Georgia and No. 9 Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 6. The premier pregame show will be live from the Dr Pepper SEC FanFare inside the Georgia World Congress Center from 9 a.m. – noon ET on ESPN, ESPNU, Disney+ and the ESPN App.

The Champ Week trip to Atlanta marks the 10th time College GameDay is originating from the SEC Championship and the third straight season. (In addition to ESPN’s College GameDay, SEC Network will also be on-site in Atlanta this weekend, providing wall-to-wall coverage of the SEC Championship.)

Overall, this will be Alabama’s 62nd appearance on the show and Georgia’s 43rd. The Bulldogs are making their third appearance on GameDay this season, while the Tide is making its second.

Host and Alabama alum Rece Davis is at the helm for his 11th season, joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel, college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims round out the GameDay cast.

Following the pregame show, Herbstreit joins Chris Fowler and reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge for the call of the SEC Championship on ABC Presented by Dr Pepper game at 4 p.m. ET on ABC. There will also be two alternate telecasts for the Georgia-Alabama matchup: on ESPN, a Field Pass presented by The Pat McAfee Show will feature Will Compton, Taylor Lewan, Josh Pate and Harry Douglas, and on SEC Network, a SkyCast viewing option will be available and the game serves as this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

Show Highlights & Guests

Coaches and Guests on GameDay – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will both join the show live in Atlanta, along with new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin .

Georgia head coach and Alabama head coach will both join the show live in Atlanta, along with new LSU head coach . Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest – Back for its third season, the fan-favorite Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest will offer an exclusive competition during the live show. Fans who arrive early will have a chance to be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. McAfee has given out more than $5 million of his own money in prizes and charity donations across his time on the show. Full details, including official rules, can be found here .

– Back for its third season, the fan-favorite Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest will offer an exclusive competition during the live show. Fans who arrive early will have a chance to be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. McAfee has given out more than $5 million of his own money in prizes and charity donations across his time on the show. Full details, including official rules, can be found . ACC All-Access – Head coaches Tony Elliott and Manny Diaz are wired for sound as GameDay goes inside Virginia and Duke’s preparations for the ACC Championship.

Head coaches Tony Elliott and Manny Diaz are wired for sound as GameDay goes inside Virginia and Duke’s preparations for the ACC Championship. Big 12 Field Pass – Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, a finalist for Walter Camp National Player of the Year honors, will join the show live from the field in Arlington, Texas before the Big 12 Championship.

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, a finalist for Walter Camp National Player of the Year honors, will join the show live from the field in Arlington, Texas before the Big 12 Championship. CFP Preview – CFP Selection Committee Chair Hunter Yurachek will join the show live on the eve of the final CFP rankings.

CFP Selection Committee Chair Hunter Yurachek will join the show live on the eve of the final CFP rankings. SEC Reporters – Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will join the show live for the latest updates on Georgia and Alabama.

Features:

Top Dawg – Georgia’s Gunner Stockton is one of the more underappreciated quarterbacks in the country, yet all he does is win. Reporter Marty Smith spends a day in the life with the ‘Big Man On Campus’ in Athens as Stockton and the Dawgs set their sights on another SEC Championship and a top four seed in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia’s Gunner Stockton is one of the more underappreciated quarterbacks in the country, yet all he does is win. Reporter spends a day in the life with the ‘Big Man On Campus’ in Athens as Stockton and the Dawgs set their sights on another SEC Championship and a top four seed in the College Football Playoff. Special Delivery – Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza delivered a “Heisman Moment” and a drive that saved the Hoosier’s perfect season when Omar Cooper Jr. toe-tapped in the back of the endzone in the closing seconds at Penn State. Simultaneously, nearly 600 miles away another Hoosier was delivering in the clutch. The moment was literally life changing, as the play sparked an expectant mother into labor. Reporter Jen Lada .

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza delivered a “Heisman Moment” and a drive that saved the Hoosier’s perfect season when Omar Cooper Jr. toe-tapped in the back of the endzone in the closing seconds at Penn State. Simultaneously, nearly 600 miles away another Hoosier was delivering in the clutch. The moment was literally life changing, as the play sparked an expectant mother into labor. Reporter . Crimson and Red – Georgia versus Alabama is not the history you assume that it is. The series was sporadic at best for decades. But over the last dozen years, the portrait of college football has been painted by this crimson and red color clash. Saturday marks their seventh championship game showdown since 2012, including two for the National Championship. Reporter Ryan McGee.

ESPN’s Expansive Digital Coverage

ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Presented by Dr Pepper, heads to Atlanta with hosts Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. live from the SEC Championship for Champ Week. The show is available across ESPN on YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App at 8:20 a.m. weekly.

