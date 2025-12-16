ESPN’s signature MegaCast presentation returns for College Football Playoff First Round Presented by Allstate

ESPN will deliver more than a dozen MegaCast presentations for the two First Round matchups on ESPN networks

Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show returns for No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M on ESPN2, featuring McAfee and his Thunderdome crew live from College Station

ESPN will provide all on-air commentators for the First Round, including ABC/ESPN, TNT/HBO Max, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes

ESPN will present more than a dozen total offerings during the two First Round games of the 12-team College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 19 (No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma) and Saturday, Dec. 20 (No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M), courtesy of ESPN’s signature CFP MegaCast production. Additionally, TNT Sports will present wall-to-wall coverage of their CFP doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 20, featuring No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m.) and No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon (7:30 p.m.).

The main telecast for both of ESPN’s games will be presented on ESPN and ABC, with additional viewing options on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App for one or both matchups. The TNT Sports doubleheader will be simulcast across TNT, TBS, truTV, HBO Max and ESPN Radio. Full TNT Sports details.

Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show Leads MegaCast from College Station

For the fourth consecutive season, the MegaCast fan favorite Field Pass returns to the College Football Playoff. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of the First Round game featuring No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M on ESPN2. Pat McAfee will anchor coverage and call the action while roaming the sidelines of Kyle Field. He will be joined by a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game. His regular The Pat McAfee Show crew of AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit and Tone Digs ​are set to join.

Additional Alternate Presentations (all available on the ESPN App):

Command Center (ESPNEWS – Fri): A multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action.

A multi-angle presentation, which includes up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action. SkyCast (ESPN2/SECN – Fri, ESPNU/SECN/ACCN – Sat): The popular view from above the action and behind the offense on most plays. This unique angle has long been one of ESPN’s alternate viewing options and is readily available on multiple games every week. Replays will be shown every time the main telecast shows a replay, while never losing the look from SkyCam.

Commentators Set for First Round of On-Campus Clashes

In addition to ESPN’s multiple presentations, fans will be able to hear the call of the CFP First Round from a multitude of broadcast teams:

Main Telecast (ESPN/ABC): ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe alongside Laura Rutledge are on the call for No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma, while Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath and Taylor McGregor are teaming up for No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M.

The ESPN crews that will call the First Round matchups on TNT Sports include Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George and Quint Kessenich – No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss, and Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden and Stormy Buonantony – No. 12 JMU at No. 5 Oregon.



ESPN Radio (ESPN App): The broadcast for all four First Round games is available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Alabama/Oklahoma: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Cole Cubelic Miami/Texas A&M: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons Tulane/Ole Miss: Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Alyssa Lang JMU/Oregon: Mike Monaco, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle



Hometown Audio (ESPN2, SEC Network and ACC Network): Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast on ESPN2 or their respective college networks, with the audio feed synced up with ESPN’s SkyCast presentations on ESPN2, SEC Network or ACC Network. Crimson Tide Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD (SEC Network – Fri) Commentators: Chris Stewart, Tyler Watts, Cory Reamer Sooner Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD (ESPN2 – Fri) Commentators: Toby Rowland, Teddy Lehman, Chris Plank, Gabe Ikard WQAM/Miami Hurricanes Radio Network (ACC Network – Sat) Commentators: Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow TAMU Sports Network Powered by LEARFIELD (SEC Network – Sat) Commentators: Andrew Monaco, Dave Elmendorf, Will Johnson

Spanish Showcases (ESPN Deportes/ESPN App/HBO Max): All four First Round games include Spanish-language calls featuring: Alabama/Oklahoma (ESPN Deportes/ESPN App): Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega Miami/Texas A&M (ESPN Deportes/ESPN App): Eitán Benezra, Rigoberto Plascencia Tulane/Ole Miss (HBO Max): Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega JMU/Oregon (HBO Max): Javier Trejo Garay, Ramiro Pruneda

CFP Bracket Challenge Presented by AT&T Returns

For the second straight year, the College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge Presented by AT&T will give fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others by filling out CFP brackets as part of the expanded Playoff. Fans who pick the National Champion will be automatically entered into a random drawing to win $50,000 in total prizes. Sign up for the College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge Presented by AT&T is open now on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, and ESPN Fantasy App. Fans can complete and enter brackets until shortly before the First Round kicks off on Dec. 19.

ESPN Marketing Celebrates CFP Host Schools with a “Big Congrats” and Custom Snap Map

To celebrate the two First Round games being played on ESPN networks, ESPN Marketing officially welcomed Oklahoma and Texas A&M fans with a “Big Congrats” …literally. Now on campus at the South Oval near Dale Hall (OU) and outside East Entry 8 of Kyle Field across from Aggie Park (Texas A&M) are giant congratulations notes celebrating each team’s foray into college football’s premier postseason. Additionally, fans can dive into Snapchat as ESPN College GameDay Built by The Home Depot takes over from Oklahoma and Texas A&M on the platform’s signature Snap Map. Fans whose teams are playing in First Round games from Norman and College Station can view Snaps from fans on site with a custom GameDay site location.

ESPN Original Inside The College Football Playoff Returns to ESPN+ on December 16

Twelve teams, eleven games, four rounds, one National Champion. Inside the College Football Playoff returns to ESPN+ for its seventh season following the game’s top teams with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at this year’s expanded Playoff. The five-part ESPN Original series explores how we got here and captures the moment as players become legends in pursuit of college football history.

Episode 1 – Tuesday, Dec. 16: The stage is set for the College Football Playoff. Re-live the incredible journeys of this year’s top 12 teams and get an inside look from Selection Sunday.

The stage is set for the College Football Playoff. Re-live the incredible journeys of this year’s top 12 teams and get an inside look from Selection Sunday. Episode 2 – Friday, Dec. 26: Experience the excitement of an atmosphere unlike any other as the CFP First Round games take place on-campus for each of the four home teams.

Experience the excitement of an atmosphere unlike any other as the CFP First Round games take place on-campus for each of the four home teams. Episode 3 – Tuesday, Jan. 6: All-access moments take you inside the preparations as the top four conference champions play their first game of the CFP in the Quarterfinals.

All-access moments take you inside the preparations as the top four conference champions play their first game of the CFP in the Quarterfinals. Episode 4 – Wednesday, Jan. 14: The path through the Playoff only gets harder as the stakes get higher with the four remaining teams battling for their place in the CFP National Championship.

The path through the Playoff only gets harder as the stakes get higher with the four remaining teams battling for their place in the CFP National Championship. Episode 5 – Friday, Jan. 23: Exclusive access provides a fresh look at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Fri, Dec 19 8 p.m. CFP First Round: No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma*

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge

Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Cole Cubelic ABC/ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio, ESPN App Sat, Dec 20 Noon CFP First Round: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M*

TV: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Taylor McGregor

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. CFP First Round: No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss

TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Alyssa Lang TNT, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, ESPN Radio 7:30 p.m. CFP First Round: No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon

TV: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden, Stormy Buonantony

Radio: Mike Monaco, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle TNT, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, ESPN Radio

*Also available in 4K