ESPNU presents 2025 Men’s College Cup semifinal and championship matches December 12 and 15

NC State and Washington advance to their second College Cups

Furman becomes only the second SoCon program to reach the NCAA College Cup and Saint Louis returns for the 17th time

2025 Men’s College Cup on ESPNU

ESPNU will present the 2025 Men’s College Cup semifinals featuring No. 15 NC State, No. 16 Furman, Washington and Saint Louis on Friday, Dec. 12, live from First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

The back-to-back semifinals kick off on Friday at 6 p.m. ET with Washington battling No. 16 Furman, followed by Saint Louis taking on No. 15 NC State at 8:30 p.m., both on ESPNU. Joe Malfa and Devon Kerr team up to call both matches, with Marion Crowder reporting.

A 30-minute NCAA Men’s College Cup Studio Report with Alyssa Lang and Paddy Foss begins at approximately 8 p.m. between the semifinals, with additional pre- and post-game analysis on ESPNU.

The winners of Friday’s matchups meet for the Championship match on Monday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Highlights:

Washington vs. No. 16 Furman

Washington advances to its second NCAA College Cup, following a runner-up finish in 2021 against Clemson.

The Huskies are making their 30th NCAA Tournament appearance, having advanced past the opening round 20 times.

The Paladins, who stretched their nation-best unbeaten run to 14 matches, are just the second SoCon program to reach the NCAA College Cup, and the first since Davidson in 1992.

Furman was ranked No. 1 in last week’s Top Drawer Soccer Top 25, the first No. 1 ranking in program history.

Saint Louis vs. No. 15 NC State

NC State advances to the NCAA College Cup for the first time since 1990, marking just its second appearance in program history.

The Wolfpack’s 15 victories this season are its most in a single campaign since 1990.

Saint Louis returns to the College Cup for the 17th time and first since 1997.

The Billikens extended its unbeaten streak to 14 games by defeating Akron.

Saint Louis leads all programs with nine national championships, most recently in 1973.

2025 NCAA Men’s College Cup Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network Fri, Dec 12 6 p.m. Semifinal #1

Washington vs. No. 16 Furman

Joe Malfa, Devon Kerr, Marion Crowder ESPNU 8 p.m. NCAA Men’s College Cup Studio Report

Alyssa Lang, Paddy Foss 8:30 p.m. Semifinal #2

Saint Louis vs. No. 15 NC State

Joe Malfa, Devon Kerr, Marion Crowder Mon, Dec 15 7 p.m. Championship Match

Joe Malfa, Devon Kerr, Marion Crowder ESPNU

*Subject to change

