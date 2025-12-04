First-ever Xbox Bowl to be played at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

The first-ever Xbox Bowl college football bowl game will be played at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. Fans nationwide can watch the game live on ESPN2, featuring Missouri State (CUSA) who will make its first-ever bowl game appearance against Arkansas State (Sun Belt).

“We’re proud to welcome Xbox as the title sponsor of this bowl game as their brand aligns perfectly with the excitement and energy of college football and especially the Bowl Season,” said Sean Johnson, Executive Director of the Xbox Bowl. “Plus, we couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to host two great football teams to experience the Xbox Bowl.”

Xbox enters the college football scene as the new title sponsor, bringing its signature energy and fan-focused innovation into the bowl experience. Fans can expect fun, Xbox-themed moments and in-venue activations designed specifically for the bowl.

“The Xbox Bowl is where the thrill of game day meets the joy of play,” said Chris Lee, Vice President of Xbox Marketing. “Teaming up with ESPN Events lets us bring fans even closer to the fun, whether they are in the stands in Frisco, watching the bowl game at home, or playing with friends around the world. Together we are celebrating the passion for play, on the field and in the ways people love to game, and reimagining what game day can be for lifelong players and for those experiencing the thrill for the first time.”

Arkansas State is appearing in its third straight bowl game and are bowl eligible for the 13th time as an FBS member. The Red Wolves are led by Junior QB Jaylen Raynor who has 49 career touchdown passes, the fourth most in program history. With 32 completions in his final regular-season game, Raynor has 316 this season, establishing the single-season program record for passing completions, passing Justice Hansen’s record of 305 in 2017.

In their inaugural season in Conference USA and the FBS ranks, the Bears are 7-5 overall and finished 5-3 in the CUSA standings, tying for fourth place in the 12-team league. Missouri State tallied five straight conference wins from the start of October through the first half of November. Highlights of the Bears season included knocking off the reigning Sun Belt champion Marshall. At the helm for the Bears is Senior QB and local Rockwall, Texas high school legend, Jacob Clark. Clark has amassed over 7,500 passing yards and 60 touchdowns in his career and will look to help Missouri State secure the first bowl victory in program history.

The Xbox Bowl, which replaces the Bahamas Bowl in Nassau, Bahamas, joins the portfolio of 17 postseason college football games owned and operated by ESPN Events, many of which have become launchpads for future NFL talent and unforgettable fan experiences.

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In the 2025-26 academic year, the 35-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, two college volleyball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Dallas Cowboys, The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games, concerts and other events; Cowboys Fit, a 60,000 square-foot gym developed in partnership with leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov; Cowboys Club, a members-only club where the country club meets the NFL; the Omni Frisco Hotel, a 16-floor, 300-room luxury hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a 300,000 square-foot center of excellence for sports medicine; Twelve Cowboys Way, a 17-story, luxury residential tower in partnership between Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Quarterback #12 Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and former Dallas Cowboys center, Robert Shaw; Formation, a dynamic coworking experience offering a collaborative work environment of open workspace, dedicated desks and private offices; as well as a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options throughout. For more information on The Star, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

