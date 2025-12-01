Four exclusive NHL games this week on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

­­ Tuesday Doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET and Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m.

Thursday Doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu: Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m. and Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m.

The Point returns Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN Games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

44 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games across ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday with a doubleheader on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, featuring an Eastern Conference matchup with William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs against Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later at 10 p.m., the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard face the Vegas Golden Knights and Mitch Marner at the T Mobile Arena.

On Thursday, an ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu doubleheader begins at 7:30 p.m. with the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin face the Columbus Blue Jackets and Zach Werenski for an Eastern Conference matchup. At 10 p.m., the Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings and Kevin Fiala at the Crypto.com Arena.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tue, Dec 2 4 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: John Buccigross Analysts: John Tortorella Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Contributor: Arda Öcal 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Ray Ferraro Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal 10 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, John Tortorella, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal Thu, Dec 4 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Arda Öcal 10 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, John Tortorella, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]