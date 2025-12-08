Four exclusive NHL games this week on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

­ Tuesday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday Doubleheader on ESPN: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 7 m. and Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

The Point returns Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

All NHL on ESPN Games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

41 NHL Power Play out-of-market games streaming on ESPN+ this week

The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games across ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. The puck drops Tuesday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, featuring a Metropolitan Division matchup with Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes hosting Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 :30 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, an ESPN doubleheader begins at 7:30 p.m. with an interconference matchup when the Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel face the Philadelphia Flyers and Trevor Zegras at 7 p.m. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Florida Panthers and Brad Marchand face the Colorado Avalanche and league-leading goal scorer, Nathan MacKinnon.

On this week’s episode of The Point, NHL analyst Erik Johnson talks with Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog about his injury comeback, Stanley Cup memories and the historic start for this year’s team. The exclusive interview from Landeskog’s home will air at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Friday, exclusive action continues at 8 p.m. with Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks taking on Robert Thomas and the St. Louis Blues on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Stream NHL on the ESPN App All Season Long

Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, integrated ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tue, Dec 9 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan Thu, Dec 11 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: T.J. Oshie, John Tortorella Contributor: Arda Öcal 7 p.m. ESPN Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers** Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, John Tortorella, Arda Öcal 9:30 p.m. ESPN Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Ray Ferraro Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, T.J. Oshie, John Tortorella, Arda Öcal Fri, Dec 12 8 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

** Side-by-side with Scripps Sports

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

