LALIGA, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN networks this weekend ahead of the winter break

Villarreal-FC Barcelona in top three LALIGA matchup, live on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App on Sunday

Ahead of the LALIGA winter break, FC Barcelona travels to Estadio de la Cerámica to face Villarreal in a matchup between the top three clubs on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET. ESPN FC will offer pre- and postgame coverage on ESPN+.

Ian Darke, Steve McMananman and reporter Gemma Soler (English) and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will call the match.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., second-ranked Real Madrid host Sevilla at Estadio Bernabéu in Madrid on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Coverage on ESPN Deportes will begin following the conclusion of the Miami vs. Texas A&M College Football Playoff First Round game. ESPN FC’s pre-game coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and postgame analysis immediately following the match, both on ESPN+.

Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Alex Kirkland (English) and Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will call the match.

LALIGA Matchday 18 resumes on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ following the winter break.

LALIGA – Matchday 17 :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Dec 19 3 p.m. Valencia CF vs. RCD Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec 20 8 a.m. Real Oviedo vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Levante UD vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. CA Osasuna vs. Alavés ESPN+ 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Sevilla FC ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Dec 21 8 a.m. Girona FC vs. Atlético de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Villarreal CF vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Elche CF vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Getafe CF ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Dec 22 3 p.m. Athletic Club vs. RCD Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. FC Bayern München on Sunday on the ESPN App

Top-ranked FC Bayern München travels to Voith-Arena in Heidenheim to face 1. FC Heidenheim live on ESPN+ Sunday at 11:30 a.m., in English and Spanish, before the winter break in the Bundesliga.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz: Saturday’s whip-around Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, includes live look-ins at VfB Stuttgart vs. TSG Hoffenheim, 1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg, Hamburger SV vs. Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen.

Bundesliga Matchday 16 resumes Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 on ESPN+.

Bundesliga – Matchday 15 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Fri, Dec 19 2:30 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ Sat, Dec 20 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Hamburger SV vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ Sun, Dec 21 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+

Dutch Eredivisie: U.S. stars and PSV’s Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest headline Dutch soccer on the ESPN App

American standouts Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest and league-leading PSV Eindhoven face FC Utrecht on Sunday at 6:15 a.m. on ESPN+. Eredivisie returns from winter break for matchday 18 the weekend of January 10, 2026 on ESPN+.

Matchday 17 Dutch Eredivise schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Network(s) Sat, Dec 20 2 p.m. N.E.C. vs. Ajax ESPN+ Sun, Dec 21 6:15 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. PSV Eindhoven ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. Feyenoord vs. FC Twente ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. Fortuna Sittard vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+

