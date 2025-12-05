Monday Night Football Week 14: Monsters Funday Football on ESPN2, Disney+ and more, complementing traditional Monday Night Football telecast of Eagles-Chargers on ESPN and ABC

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge on call for main Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN and ABC

The third iteration of Funday Football brings an NFL game into the iconic Monsters, Inc. universe with Monsters Funday Football

Hollywood stars Billy Crystal & John Goodman return to voice multiple lines for their iconic characters

Monsters Funday Football alternate telecast available on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, ESPN App and NFL+

Dan Orlovsky to provide analysis, Drew Carter on play-by-play call on Monsters Funday Football

On Monday, December 8, ESPN will once again bring fans a unique Monday Night Football experience, offering two distinct viewing options across eight platforms for the Week 14 matchup between the NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles and the Wild Card-positioned Los Angeles Chargers. Complementing the traditional Monday Night Football broadcast is Monsters Funday Football, which was announced earlier this season, and will bring fans into the iconic Monsters, Inc. universe, providing a real-time, animated, Monday Night Football viewing experience for fans of all ages. The highly anticipated Monsters, Inc.–inspired production will bring beloved characters — including lines from Billy Crystal, John Goodman and Bob Peterson — playful film nods and Pixar-driven visuals into the action.

The customary Monday Night Football telecast on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes, featuring Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will lead the evening’s coverage, while Monsters Funday Football — ESPN’s third iteration of Funday Football — makes its debut on ESPN2, Disney Channel, Disney XD and the ESPN App, and returns to Disney+, and on mobile, NFL+. Both telecasts kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

Funday Football will be available internationally, live on ESPN platforms and/or Disney+, in Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia & New Zealand, the Netherlands, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Canada (TSN+). Video on Demand will be available on Disney+ shortly after the live broadcast in these markets – and in other regions such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and more – for a total of more than 155 markets.

Prior to both productions, Monday Night Countdown and NFL Live will be onsite, breaking down the game and surely adding a Monsters, Inc. reference, or two.

Monstropolis takes over Monday Night Football

In collaboration with ESPN, Disney, Pixar and the NFL — and powered by NFL Next Gen Stats, Sony’s Beyond Sports visualization technology and Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations — Monsters Funday Football heads to the Cheer Room for a one-of-a-kind matchup: Mike Wazowski and the Eagles vs. Sulley and the Chargers.

Live from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios, ESPN play-by-play commentator Drew Carter and NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, will be stationed in the makeshift broadcast booth as animated versions of themselves within the Monsters, Inc. world. Katie Feeney, ESPN sports and lifestyle content creator, will virtually join Carter and Orlovsky, serving as the game’s social media correspondent, appearing in pre-produced segments as an animated version of herself.

A host of characters, references and visual nods to Monsters, Inc. will bring Monstropolis to life in a fully reimagined NFL game environment:

Fan-Favorite Monsters, Inc. Characters: Roz returns as the sideline reporter ("I'm watching… always watching"), while the Child Detection Agency patrols the crowd, cleaning up penalty and challenge flags. More beloved characters will also make surprise appearances.

Roz returns as the sideline reporter (“I’m watching… always watching”), while the Child Detection Agency patrols the crowd, cleaning up penalty and challenge flags. More beloved characters will also make surprise appearances. Familiar Sights from Monstropolis: From a transformed Scare Floor and towering Scream Canisters to a reimagined Cheer Competition Leaderboard, the setting immerses fans in the world of Monsters, Inc. Floating bedroom doors hover above the field, giving fans a peek at viewers watching from around the globe.

Familiar Sights from Monstropolis: From a transformed Scare Floor and towering Scream Canisters to a reimagined Cheer Competition Leaderboard, the setting immerses fans in the world of Monsters, Inc. Floating bedroom doors hover above the field, giving fans a peek at viewers watching from around the globe.

Iconic Monsters, Inc. Voices: Billy Crystal (Mike), John Goodman (Sulley) and Bob Peterson (Roz) reprise their roles with exclusive prerecorded lines.

Billy Crystal (Mike), John Goodman (Sulley) and Bob Peterson (Roz) reprise their roles with exclusive prerecorded lines. A Monster-Sized Halftime Show: Mike & Sulley’s Cheer Canister Competition turns up the energy at halftime.

A Monster-Sized Halftime Show: Mike & Sulley's Cheer Canister Competition turns up the energy at halftime.

Boomer in Monstropolis: ESPN legend Chris Berman makes his Funday Football debut in a special animated segment.

ESPN legend Chris Berman makes his Funday Football debut in a special animated segment. NFL Player Cameos: Eagles and Chargers players join the fun in lighthearted, prerecorded interactions with the Monsters, Inc.

Additional, previously released information on the Monsters Funday Football presentation can be found here.

Monsters Funday Football Highlights Continue Beyond Week 14

SC+ will keep the Monsters Funday Football theme alive through the reminder of the season with animated, Monsters, Inc.-inspired highlights once a week. Starting in Week 15 and continuing through the Divisional Round, each “monsterfied” highlight will feature top plays from that week’s Monday Night Football or ‘NFL on ESPN’ game. SC+ streams daily at 9 a.m. exclusively on Disney+.