Monday Night Football Week 16: 49ers-Colts showdown expands to Disney+ and ABC

Game remains available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App

San Francisco-Indianapolis marks the first traditional NFL game broadcast to stream on Disney+ for standalone subscribers

ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup between the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 (December 22, 8 p.m. ET) will now stream on Disney+ and simulcast on ABC, in addition to remaining available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. This marks a milestone for The Walt Disney Company and the NFL as 49ers-Colts will be the first traditional NFL game broadcast available to stream on Disney+ for standalone subscribers.

This NFL game on Disney+ builds on the platform’s growing live sports portfolio, which features the upcoming Monsters Funday Football – the third iteration of a real-time, animated Monday Night Football alternate-telecast, NBA, NHL, MLB and college football games. Previous Funday Football alternate-telecasts, all of which streamed on Disney+, have included The Simpsons Funday Football (2024) and Toy Story Funday Football (2023).

ESPN’s ability to stream a Monday Night Football game on Disney+ was part of a new rights agreement between ESPN and the NFL, announced in August. ESPN’s right to designate an additional Monday night ABC simulcast was agreed to when the 2025-26 NFL schedule was announced in May.

Monday Night Football’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the broadcast booth at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for 49ers-Colts, with Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge providing reports from the sidelines.

Monday Night Football is currently on pace for its second most-watched season in the ESPN era through Week 12 (2006-present). Over the next two months, ESPN will bring fans eight more NFL games (six regular season and two playoff), featuring a plethora of teams vying for playoff spots and top seeding. For the third year, the Monday Night Football season will culminate with ESPN’s Week 18 doubleheader and postseason action with a Wild Card and Divisional Round game.

