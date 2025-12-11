Monday Night Football’s Eagles-Chargers Matchup Draws 20.4 Million Viewers, MNF’s Highest Week 14 Audience in ESPN Era

ESPN’s Monday Night Football overtime thriller between the Eagles and Chargers (December 8, 8:15 p.m. ET) generated 20.4 million viewers, ESPN’s highest MNF Week 14 audience on record (2006-present). The viewership for the Chargers’ victory was up 9% year-over-year (Bengals-Cowboys in 2024). The game aired across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App with the Monsters Funday Football alternate-presentation available across ESPN2, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+ and NFL+.

Season-to-date, Monday Night Football is averaging 15.8 million viewers (through Week 14 & 18 games). This viewership mark is on pace for ESPN’s second-best MNF season in 20 years (2006 – present).