Record audience watches Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix on ESPN2

ESPN2’s live telecast of the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov. 30, earned an average audience of 1.4 million viewers, the largest audience ever to watch the event on U.S. television, based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel data. The audience peaked at 1.7 million between noon and 12:15 p.m. ET.

In 23 F1 races this season, there have been 15 event viewership records set across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The previous Qatar Grand Prix viewership record was 990,000, set in 2024.

F1 races are averaging 1.3 million viewers this season – on track to establish all-time U.S. television record average for live races. The current record of 1.21 million was set in 2022.

The F1 season ends with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, Dec. 7. The race will air live on ESPN and stream on the ESPN App at 7:55 a.m. ET.

