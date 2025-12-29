SEC Network presents comprehensive coverage of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

As the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals are set to begin on Dec. 31, SEC Network presents wall-to-wall coverage from both the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl as Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss take the field.

Coverage kicks off on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET as SEC This Morning Presented by Allstate features live press conferences from the Sugar Bowl and the Rose Bowl media days ahead of Thursday’s games. Peter Burns and Chris Doering will be live from the Charlotte studios as the duo gets viewers ready for the big week ahead.

SEC Network’s coverage continues on New Year’s Eve at 9:30 a.m. as SEC This Morning Presented by Allstate talks all things SEC with Burns and Doering from Charlotte ahead of quarterfinal action.

The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Allstate follows at 3 p.m. with a four-hour show live from the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The show will feature Finebaum and guests prepping fans for the all-SEC bout between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 3 Georgia on New Year’s Day. Immediately following The Paul Finebaum Show is a re-air of the Sugar Bowl/Rose Bowl joint press conferences.

Thursday’s on-site coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET from the Rose Bowl with SEC Now Presented by Allstate with Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson and Doering. The trio will bring all the pre-game analysis, stories and highlights needed ahead of Alabama’s kickoff during the two-hour show.

Beginning at 4 p.m., SEC Network will feature a Skycast of the battle between Alabama and Indiana, with audio from the Crimson Tide’s hometown radio crew. The crew of Nowkhah, Watson and Doering will also bring fans insight from Pasadena during halftime on SECN.

Following the conclusion of the matchup, Nowkhah, Watson and Doering will give their reactions to the Alabama-Indiana game on SEC Now Presented by Allstate prior to sending it down to NOLA as Laura Rutlege, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Paul Finebaum and Roman Harper get fans ready for the Sugar Bowl battle of conference foes leading up to kickoff at 8 p.m.

Throughout the game, SEC Network will air a Skycast of the top-6 bout, highlighting audio from the Ole Miss hometown radio crew.

During halftime, Rutledge, Tebow, Rodgers, Harper and Finebaum will give their analysis on the first half and what each team needs to do throughout the second half to secure a spot in the CFP Semifinals on both ESPN and SEC Network.

Wrapping up the weekend’s coverage, Rutledge, Tebow, Rodgers and Harper will be live on SEC Football Final Presented by Allstate following the Rebels-Bulldogs matchup. Fans can tune in for reactions following the day’s results.

2025 SEC Network Programming Schedule: College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

Date Time (ET) Show Location Network Tue, Dec 30 9 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Allstate

Joint Press Conferences from Rose Bowl & Sugar Bowl

Peter Burns, Chris Doering Charlotte, N.C. SEC Network Wed, Dec 31 9:30 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Allstate

Peter Burns, Chris Doering Charlotte, N.C. SEC Network 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Allstate

Paul Finebaum & guests New Orleans SEC Network 7 p.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Allstate (re-air) Joint Press Conferences from Rose Bowl & Sugar Bowl

Peter Burns, Chris Doering Charlotte, N.C. SEC Network Thu, Jan 1 2 p.m. SEC Now Presented by Allstate

Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson, Chris Doering Pasadena, Calif. SEC Network 4 p.m. Skycast: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana

Audio from Alabama hometown radio Pasadena, Calif. SEC Network Halftime Halftime Show live from the Rose Bowl

Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson, Chris Doering Pasadena, Calif. SEC Network Postgame of Rose Bowl SEC Now Presented by Allstate

Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson, Chris Doering from Pasadena



Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum from New Orleans Pasadena, Calif./New Orleans SEC Network 8 p.m. Skycast: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia

Audio from Ole Miss hometown radio New Orleans SEC Network Halftime Halftime Show live from the Sugar Bowl

Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum New Orleans ESPN/SEC Network Postgame of Sugar Bowl SEC Football Final Presented by Allstate

Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper New Orleans SEC Network

