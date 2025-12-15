SEC Network presents wall-to-wall coverage for the First Round of the College Football Playoff

With the First Round of the College Football Playoff on the horizon, SEC Network released its programming schedule across three campus sites as Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Ole Miss take the field.

Coverage kicks off Friday, Dec. 19 at 8 a.m. as SEC This Morning Presented by Allstate talks all things SEC with Peter Burns and Chris Doering. Burns will be live from the Charlotte studios, while Doering brings his insight from Oxford, Miss. ahead of Ole Miss’s bout with Tulane.

The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Allstate follows at 3 p.m. with a three-hour show from Norman, Okla. and immediately following TPFS, Finebaum joins Laura Rutlege, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper for SEC Nation Presented by Allstate. Rutledge leads the way as the crew brings fans all the pre-game analysis, stories and highlights needed ahead of kickoff between No. 9 Alabama and No. 8 Oklahoma. Throughout the two-hour show, Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson and Doering will join live from Oxford to keep fans up-to-date on all things Ole Miss.

Beginning at 8 p.m., ESPN2 and SEC Network will each feature a Skycast of the battle of the conference foes. ESPN2’s Skycast audio will highlight Oklahoma’s hometown radio crew, while SEC Network’s will showcase Alabama’s hometown radio.

Following the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Sooners, Rutledge, Tebow, Rodgers and Harper wrap the coverage from Norman with SEC Football Final Presented by Allstate before heading to Bryan College-Station.

Saturday’s on-site coverage from Kyle Field begins at 10 a.m. on SEC Network with Rutledge, Tebow, Rodgers, and Harper. Nation will cover all things Texas A&M (noon) and Ole Miss (3:30 p.m.) as the two teams prep to take the field. The crew will be joined throughout the two hours by Nowkhah, Watson and Doering as they prep for kick from Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

SEC Network will feature a Skycast of No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M at noon, featuring audio from the Aggies’ hometown radio team. Following the Aggies-Hurricanes matchup, Rutledge, Tebow, Rodgers and Harper bring fans reaction and insight from the game on SEC Now Presented by Allstate.

Wrapping up the weekend’s coverage, Nowkhah, Watson and Doering will be live on SEC Football Final Presented by Allstate following the Rebels-Green Wave matchup. Fans can tune in to hear insight and analysis surrounding results from all four teams in action.

2025 SEC Network Programming Schedule: College Football Playoff First Round

Date Time (ET) Show Location Network Fri, Dec 19 8 a.m. SEC This Morning Presented by Allstate

Peter Burns (CLT), Chris Doering (Oxford) Charlotte/Oxford, Miss. SEC Network 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Allstate

Paul Finebaum & guests Norman, Okla. SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Allstate

Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum



SEC Now Presented by Allstate segments from Oxford

Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson, Chris Doering Norman, Okla. SEC Network 8 p.m. Skycast: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

Audio from Oklahoma hometown radio Norman, Okla. ESPN2 8 p.m. Skycast: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

Audio from Alabama hometown radio Norman, Okla. SEC Network Halftime Halftime Show live from Norman

Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper Norman, Okla. ABC/SEC Network Postgame SEC Football Final Presented by Allstate

Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper Norman, Okla. SEC Network Sat, Dec 20 10 a.m. SEC Nation Presented by Allstate

Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper SEC Now Presented by Allstate segments from Oxford

Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson, Chris Doering Bryan-College Station, Texas SEC Network Noon Skycast: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Audio from Texas A&M hometown radio Bryan-College Station, Texas SEC Network Halftime Halftime Show live from Bryan-College Station

Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper Bryan-College Station, Texas SEC Network Postgame (A&M) SEC Now Presented by Allstate

Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper Bryan-College Station, Texas SEC Network Postgame (Ole Miss) SEC Football Final Presented by Allstate

Dari Nowkhah, Benjamin Watson, Chris Doering Oxford, Miss. SEC Network

