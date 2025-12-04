SEC Network set to showcase 2026 SEC Football Schedule Reveal, Thu., Dec. 11

The 2026 Southeastern Conference football schedule will be unveiled on the 2026 SEC Football Schedule Reveal, set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The two-hour special will disclose the competition dates for the 2026 season in primetime on SEC Network.

Dari Nowkhah will host the reveal, joined in studio by college football analysts Gene Chizik, Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper.

In the 2026 schedule, SEC teams are set to play nine conference games for the first time as the league continues with a single-standings, non-divisional structure. Each school will play three annual opponents and each team’s remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools. Schools must also annually schedule at least one additional high-quality non-conference game from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Notre Dame.

Additionally, each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.

The regular season will conclude with the 2026 SEC Championship Game live on ABC on Dec. 5, 2026.

