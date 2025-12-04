‘UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2’ | Saturday, Dec. 6

10 p.m. ET: ESPN PPV Main Card — Get now

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+* & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ on the ESPN App, FX, Disney+* & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

UFC’s 2025 PPV action culminates this weekend from Las Vegas with UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2. The signature event, with two titles on the line, will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN PPV (English, Spanish and Portuguese).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM starting at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ on the ESPN App, FX, Disney+ and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM.

Main Event

A showdown for the bantamweight title takes center stage when champion Merab Dvalishvili faces off against No. 3 Petr Yan in a sequel to the duo’s first battle to a decision victory for Dvalishvili in 2023. Dvalishvili (21-4), the 2025 ESPY Award winner for Best MMA Fighter on a 14-fight win streak, aims to become the first fighter to successfully defend a UFC title four times in one calendar year. Yan (19-5), a former division champion, is undefeated in his three Octagon appearances since his hard-fought loss to Dvalishvili and plans to even the score on Saturday with a statement performance and leave with the belt.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event sees the night’s first title up for grabs when champion Alexandre Pantoja takes on No. 1 Joshua Van in an exciting flyweight contest. Pantoja (30-5), the division record holder for wins, finishes and submissions, goes for his fifth title defense adding to his eight-fight win streak that began in 2021 and back-to-back submissions in his most recent outings. Van (15-2), who holds the UFC record for most significant strikes landed per minute, is making his fourth Octagon appearance of 2025 looking to build on his five-fight win streak and emerge as champion in his first UFC title opportunity.

Additional PPV card highlights

In a flyweight contest, two-time division champion No. 2 Brandon Moreno (23-8-2) goes head-to-head with No. 5 Tatsuro Taira (17-1), as Taira looks to make it 8-1 inside the Octagon and add to his five UFC stoppage victories.

Former simultaneous two-division titleholder and U.S. Olympic gold medalist No. 10 Henry Cejudo (16-5) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum Payton Talbott (10-1) in a bantamweight showdown, as Talbott looks for a decisive fifth win inside the Octagon in his third appearance this year.

In a light heavyweight bout to kick off the ESPN PPV main card, former division champion No. 5 Jan Blachowicz (29-11-1) goes up against No. 11 Bogdan Guskov (18-3), as Guskov aims to maintain his 100 percent career finish win rate including 13 in the first round.

Additional UFC content, studio shows & more on the ESPN App

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming

Thu, Dec 4 8 p.m. UFC 323 Press Conference: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 ESPN+ on the ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri,

Dec 5 3 p.m. UFC 323 Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 ESPN+ 7 p.m. UFC Live: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 ESPNEWS 8 p.m. UFC 323 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 ESPN+ on the ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat, Dec 6 6 p.m. UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 (Early Prelims) ESPN+ on the ESPN App, FX, Disney+* & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 8 p.m. UFC 323 Presented by Bud Light: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 (Prelims) ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+* & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 10 p.m. UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 (Main Card) ESPN PPV

(English, Spanish, Portuguese) 1 a.m.** UFC 323 Post Show Presented by Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey: Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2 ESPN+ on the ESPN App

*Following the launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers also have access to the UFC 323 prelims and early prelims windows (6-10 p.m.) directly in the app.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims

10 p.m. Main Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs. Petr Yan UFC Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs. Joshua Van UFC Flyweight Championship Undercard Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira Undercard Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott Undercard Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov 8 p.m. Feature Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres Undercard Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan Undercard Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva Undercard Nazim Sadykhov vs. Fares Ziam 6 p.m. Feature Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira Undercard Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner Undercard Iwo Baraniewski vs.Ibo Aslan Undercard Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli Undercard Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]