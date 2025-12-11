10 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

7 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN2* & ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM)

UFC’s annual “Fight Like Hell” night, raising funds & awareness for the V Foundation’s Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund

UFC’s 2025 slate culminates this weekend live from Las Vegas with UFC Fight Night presented by Bud Light: Royval vs. Kape at UFC Apex on Saturday, Dec. 13. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM. The prelims start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ on the ESPN App and ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM, with ESPN2 joining in progress at 9:30 p.m.

Main Event

A much-anticipated flyweight showdown headlines the main event with No. 2 Brandon Royval facing off against No. 6 Manel Kape. Royval (17-8), a former UFC title challenger with the division’s second-most strikes per minute, looks for a quick return to form in the 2025 finale to position himself for another shot at the belt in 2026. Kape (21-7), winner of six of his last seven featuring back-to-back knockouts in his most recent outings, plans to continue his climb through the rankings since his UFC debut in 2021 with another showstopping finish in his second consecutive UFC Fight Night main event.

Co-Main Event

In a featherweight contest, No. 15 Giga Chikadze takes on rising contender Kevin Vallejos. Chikadze (15-5), in his seventh year on the UFC roster, looks to return to his knockout ways with a statement victory and prove he remains amongst the division’s best. Vallejos (16-1), a two-time Dana White’s Contender Series participant who earned his UFC opportunity following a first-round knockout in season eight, aims to continue making the most of his first year on the roster that has seen back-to-back wins that began with another first round knockout in his March Octagon debut.

Fight Like Hell Night:

UFC continues to support the V Foundation in part through Fight Like Hell Night. This year, UFC coverage will focus on related storytelling and calls to action in support of the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund. Fight Like Hell Night also will feature Stuart Scott-related content and personal cancer stories from the UFC community. While battling cancer, Scott would do MMA training after chemotherapy treatments. UFC fans can give at v.org/UFC.

Additional UFC content, studio shows & more on the ESPN App

On the Call

Brendan Fitzgerald calls the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Laura Sanko. McKenzie Pavacich will handle reporting duties.

Programming

Date Time (ET) Event/Show Network(s) Thu, Dec 11 8 p.m. Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes Fri, Dec 12 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Royval vs. Kape ESPN+ on the ESPN App 6 p.m. UFC Live: Royval vs. Kape ESPN2 Sat, Dec 13 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Royval vs. Kape (Prelims) ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN2*, ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Royval vs. Kape (Main Card) ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Xtra on SiriusXM 1 a.m.** UFC Fight Night Post Show Presented by Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey: Royval vs. Kape ESPN+ on the ESPN App

*ESPN2 joining in progress at 9:30 p.m.

**Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape Co-Main Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos Undercard Cesar Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk Undercard Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charriere Undercard Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha Undercard King Green vs. Lance Gibson Jr. 7 p.m. Feature Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson Undercard Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Beghdasaryan Undercard Neil Magny Yaroslav Amosov Undercard Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund Undercard Melissa Croden vs. Luana Santos Undercard Allen Frye Jr. vs. Guilherme Pat Undercard Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bleda

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

-30-

ESPN Media Contacts:

Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]