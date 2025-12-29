We’re #1! 1993 North Carolina Tar Heels to debut January 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Latest documentary in Raycom Sports and ACCN’s We’re #1 series chronicles Dean Smith’s national championship-winning Tar Heels

Relives UNC’s unforgettable 1993 NCAA title run, culminating in the national championship victory over Michigan’s Fab Five

Exclusive interviews with George Lynch, Brian Reese, Derrick Phelps, Donald Williams and more; plus exclusive first-person home video from Eric Montross

We’re #1! 1993 North Carolina Tar Heels, a documentary chronicling the national championship-winning Tar Heels men’s basketball team, will debut Saturday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network immediately following Wake Forest at No. 12 North Carolina (6 p.m., ACCN). Produced by Raycom Sports in partnership with ESPN, the one-hour show is the latest installment in ACCN’s We’re #1! series.

Entering the 1992–93 season, head coach Dean Smith — already a Hall of Famer and the face of the program — had not won a national championship in more than a decade, while archrival Duke had just captured back-to-back national titles, reshaping the balance of power in college basketball. Motivated by a growing public narrative that the game had passed Coach Smith by, the Tar Heels rallied behind their legendary head coach to win the program’s third national championship that April.

Through a mix of archival footage, including first-person home videos shot by the late Eric Montross during the season, photographs, game broadcasts and exclusive interviews, We’re #1! looks back at the UNC team that silenced doubts and restored Chapel Hill to the top of the college basketball world. The documentary features interviews with former players and coaches from UNC, as well as competitors and media members, including:

Former UNC players including George Lynch , Brian Reese , Derrick Phelps , Donald Williams , Henrik Rodl , Kevin Salvadori , Matt Wenstrom , Pat Sullivan , Travis Stephenson and Ed Geth

, , , , , , , , and Former and current UNC coaches and staff members including Dave Hanners , Phil Ford , Steve Kirschner and Ed Wills

, , and Eric Montross’ son Andrew and daughter Sarah

and daughter Opposing head coaches and players Dave Odom (Wake Forest), Roy Williams (Kansas) and Jimmy King (Michigan)

(Wake Forest), (Kansas) and (Michigan) Broadcasters Jay Bilas and Mick Mixon

Some of the most memorable games and defining moments in UNC basketball history unfolded during the championship run. We’re #1! traces the Tar Heel’s journey through the highs, lows and turning points that defined the year, from the 21-point comeback win over Florida State to that infamous Chris Webber timeout. Through it all, the film reveals the enduring family spirit of the ‘93 team, honoring the lasting impact of Montross, Coach Smith and Coach Bill Guthridge and the bonds that continue to define Carolina basketball.

About We’re #1!

Produced by Raycom Sports in partnership with ESPN, the ACC Network’s We’re #1! original series spotlights historic ACC programs that captured national championships or were ranked No. 1 in the nation. Most recently, the series chronicled the story of the famous Duke men’s basketball teams that won back-to-back national championships in 1991 and ’92. In September 2023, the series told the story of the 1999 Florida State football team that went undefeated and won the BCS national championship. Other installments of the series include The Story of 1981 Clemson Football, revisiting the Tigers’ powerhouse team that head coach Danny Ford led to a 12-0 season and the school’s first football National Championship and We’re #1! The Story of 1990 ACC Football, highlighting the Virginia and Georgia Tech teams that both spent time ranked No. 1.

