Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 35th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

AwardsCollege Football

Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 35th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

Photo of Bea Panitz Bea Panitz Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago

ESPN’s 35th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) and Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home multiple awards each.

Mendoza received the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award as the nation’s best quarterback and the Maxwell Award for college football’s player of the year. Rodriguez earned the Chuck Bednarik Award as defensive player of the year and also took home both the Nagurski Trophy and Butkus Award. Makai Lemon (USC) won the Biletnikoff Award for outstanding receiver, while Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) earned the Doak Walker Award for premier running back as well as the Disney Spirit Award for Most Inspirational Player.

BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake received The Buddy Teevens Award. The award celebrates coaches who’ve been innovators in growing and improving the game of college football. Named after the legendary Dartmouth College coach, the award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field, as well exceptional leadership that leaves a lasting impact on players, other coaches, and the sport at large.

Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Caleb Downs (Ohio State) receiving the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back, Tate Sandell (Oklahoma) earning the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Spencer Fano (Utah) taking home the Outland Trophy as the most outstanding interior lineman, Logan Jones (Iowa) winning the Rimington Trophy, and Brett Thorson (Georgia) capturing the Ray Guy Award as the punter of the year. Additional NCFAA honorees included Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt), who received both the John Mackey Award and the William V. Campbell Trophy, Drew Mestemaker (North Texas) with the Burlsworth Trophy, Michael Taaffe (Texas) with the Wuerffel Trophy, and Archie Griffin, who was recognized with the NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award.

The Home Depot College Football Awards – Winners in BOLD

Chuck Bednarik Award

Defensive Player of the Year

 

 Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Biletnikoff Award

Outstanding Receiver

 Skyler Bell, UCONN

Makai Lemon, USC

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award

Outstanding Placekicker

 

 Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech

Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii

Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
Ray Guy Award

Punter of the Year

 

 Brett Thorson, Georgia

Evan Crenshaw, Troy

Palmer Williams, Baylor
Maxwell Award

Player of the Year

 

 Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award

Best Quarterback

 

 Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Outland Trophy

Most Outstanding Interior Lineman

 

 Spencer Fano, Utah

Logan Jones, Iowa

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Best Defensive Back

 

 Mansoor Delane, LSU

Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
Doak Walker Award

Premier Running Back

 

 Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Curt Cignetti, Indiana
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Archie Griffin, Running Back, Ohio State (1972-75)
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team		 Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award University of Oregon
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain Michael Taaffe, Texas
Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on		 Drew Mestemaker, North Texas
Butkus Award Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete		 Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End		 Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Nagurski Trophy Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center		 Logan Jones, Iowa
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service with Athletic & Academic Achievement		 Michael Taaffe, Texas
Buddy Teevens Award Kalani Sitake, BYU

 

Photo of Bea Panitz Bea Panitz Follow on Twitter 13 hours ago
Photo of Bea Panitz

Bea Panitz

I joined ESPN in 2022 as a member of the communications department working on SportsCenter, ESPN Social and Digital.
Back to top button