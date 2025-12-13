Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 35th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards
ESPN’s 35th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) and Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home multiple awards each.
Mendoza received the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award as the nation’s best quarterback and the Maxwell Award for college football’s player of the year. Rodriguez earned the Chuck Bednarik Award as defensive player of the year and also took home both the Nagurski Trophy and Butkus Award. Makai Lemon (USC) won the Biletnikoff Award for outstanding receiver, while Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) earned the Doak Walker Award for premier running back as well as the Disney Spirit Award for Most Inspirational Player.
BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake received The Buddy Teevens Award. The award celebrates coaches who’ve been innovators in growing and improving the game of college football. Named after the legendary Dartmouth College coach, the award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field, as well exceptional leadership that leaves a lasting impact on players, other coaches, and the sport at large.
Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Caleb Downs (Ohio State) receiving the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back, Tate Sandell (Oklahoma) earning the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Spencer Fano (Utah) taking home the Outland Trophy as the most outstanding interior lineman, Logan Jones (Iowa) winning the Rimington Trophy, and Brett Thorson (Georgia) capturing the Ray Guy Award as the punter of the year. Additional NCFAA honorees included Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt), who received both the John Mackey Award and the William V. Campbell Trophy, Drew Mestemaker (North Texas) with the Burlsworth Trophy, Michael Taaffe (Texas) with the Wuerffel Trophy, and Archie Griffin, who was recognized with the NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award.
The Home Depot College Football Awards – Winners in BOLD
|Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year
|Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Skyler Bell, UCONN
Makai Lemon, USC
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker
|Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech
Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii
Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
|Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year
|Brett Thorson, Georgia
Evan Crenshaw, Troy
Palmer Williams, Baylor
|Maxwell Award
Player of the Year
|Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Julian Sayin, Ohio State
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback
|Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Julian Sayin, Ohio State
|Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Spencer Fano, Utah
Logan Jones, Iowa
Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back
|Mansoor Delane, LSU
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
|Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back
|Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|The Home Depot Coach of the Year
|Curt Cignetti, Indiana
|NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
|Archie Griffin, Running Back, Ohio State (1972-75)
|Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
|Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
|Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award
|University of Oregon
|The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain
|Michael Taaffe, Texas
|Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on
|Drew Mestemaker, North Texas
|Butkus Award
|Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
|William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete
|Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
|John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
|Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
|Nagurski Trophy
|Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
|Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
|Logan Jones, Iowa
|Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service with Athletic & Academic Achievement
|Michael Taaffe, Texas
|Buddy Teevens Award
|Kalani Sitake, BYU