Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 35th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

ESPN’s 35th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) and Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home multiple awards each.

Mendoza received the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award as the nation’s best quarterback and the Maxwell Award for college football’s player of the year. Rodriguez earned the Chuck Bednarik Award as defensive player of the year and also took home both the Nagurski Trophy and Butkus Award. Makai Lemon (USC) won the Biletnikoff Award for outstanding receiver, while Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame) earned the Doak Walker Award for premier running back as well as the Disney Spirit Award for Most Inspirational Player.

BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake received The Buddy Teevens Award. The award celebrates coaches who’ve been innovators in growing and improving the game of college football. Named after the legendary Dartmouth College coach, the award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field, as well exceptional leadership that leaves a lasting impact on players, other coaches, and the sport at large.

Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Caleb Downs (Ohio State) receiving the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back, Tate Sandell (Oklahoma) earning the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Spencer Fano (Utah) taking home the Outland Trophy as the most outstanding interior lineman, Logan Jones (Iowa) winning the Rimington Trophy, and Brett Thorson (Georgia) capturing the Ray Guy Award as the punter of the year. Additional NCFAA honorees included Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt), who received both the John Mackey Award and the William V. Campbell Trophy, Drew Mestemaker (North Texas) with the Burlsworth Trophy, Michael Taaffe (Texas) with the Wuerffel Trophy, and Archie Griffin, who was recognized with the NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award.

The Home Depot College Football Awards – Winners in BOLD

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards: