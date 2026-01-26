2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series returns Sunday with Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN

Stadium Series coverage from Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader: Colorado Avalanche vs. Red Wings at 1 p.m. and New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 3:30 p.m.

Seven exclusive NHL games this week on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

All NHL on ESPN games stream on the ESPN App via DTC or pay TV authentication

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series returns for the fifth consecutive year on ESPN networks as the Tampa Bay Lighting host the Boston Bruins on Sun, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET. This year’s outdoor game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will be highlighted by state-of-the-art technology, a first intermission performance by Grammy Award-winning country music superstar Tim McGraw and rotating special guest appearances throughout the game.

ESPN’s commentator crew includes Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Ray Ferraro (analyst), Kevin Weekes (reporter) and Emily Kaplan (insider/reporter). The studio crew with Steve Levy, Mark Messier and P.K. Subban will be on-site in Tampa Bay both Saturday and Sunday along with ESPN NFL analyst Jason Kelce as a special correspondent throughout Sunday. The Stadium Series production will feature aerial coverage, Skycam, on-ice skatecam, Mindfly chest cameras on referees, mic’d up players and virtual graphics, while a unique “Best Seat in the House” location is being created at ice level where Kelce will interview rotating special guests throughout ESPN’s NHL coverage.

As part of this year’s presentation, ESPN is debuting a bold visual campaign inspired by Tampa Bay’s pirate heritage. The custom illustration series stages playoff‑level hockey using contrast and spectacle to bring the Stadium Series atmosphere to life for both core fans and new audiences.

The NHL and P-X-P will produce an alternate telecast to stream during the Stadium Series dedicated completely to the Deaf and hard of hearing community. The telecast will be made available to stream on ESPN+. Featuring Jason Altmann and Jeff Mansfield, NHL in ASL delivers real-time play-by-play and color commentary entirely in using American Sign Language (ASL). The broadcast, produced in partnership with P-X-P, will feature original intermission interviews and commentary.

Following the Stadium Series game on ESPN, the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks and Cutter Gauthier at 9:30 p.m.

ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader

A day before the Stadium Series, ABC Hockey Saturday action takes center stage on Jan. 31 with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. as the league-leading Colorado Avalanche take on the Red Wings. Later at 3:30 p.m., the New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The studio crew of Levy, Messier and Subban will be on-site in Tampa for intermissions from the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium.

Seven exclusive NHL games this week

In all, ESPN’s weeklong schedule, starting Tues., Jan. 27, includes seven exclusive games. On Thursday, Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals take on the Atlantic Division-leading Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

ESPN’s NHL weekly studio show, The Point, returns on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tue, Jan 27 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Arda Öcal Analyst: AJ Mleczko Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan 8 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: T.J. Oshie Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko, Emily Kaplan Thu, Jan 29 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Erik Johnson Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, John Tortorella 10 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, John Tortorella Sat, Jan 31 TBD NHL on ESPN YouTube and Facebook, ESPN App The Drop Presented by Discover Hosts: Arda Öcal, Greg Wyshynski 1 p.m. ABC Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Erik Johnson Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Emily Kaplan 3:30 p.m. ABC New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Emily Kaplan Sun, Feb 1 6 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban Contributor: Arda Öcal 6:30 p.m. ESPN 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Boston Bruins vs Tampa Bay Lightning Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter/Insider: Emily Kaplan Reporter: Kevin Weekes Special Correspondent: Jason Kelce Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Stadium Series – NHL in ASL NHL in ASL will feature an alternate Stadium Series presentation on ESPN+ featuring Deaf commentators providing real-time coverage of play-by-play and color commentary in ASL. Play-by-Play: Jason Altmann Analyst: Jeff Mansfield 9:30 p.m. ESPN Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson Studio: Arda Öcal, John Tortorella

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 48 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on the ESPN App – available to all ESPN DTC subscribers – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up or authenticate your eligible Pay TV subscription, visit stream.espn.com/nhl.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]