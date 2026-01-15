ESPN unveils schedule for the 2026 NWSL season

  • ABC to air six matches, including the star-studded opening weekend featuring Boston Legacy’s inaugural match against Gotham FC on March 14
  • ESPN platforms to present -33 regular-season matches, the most in league history and up from 17 in 2025
  • Decision Day Exclusively on ESPN: All eight “Decision Day” matches played simultaneously on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. ET.
  • Expanded rights agreement brings more women’s soccer than ever before to ESPN platforms

Following a record 2025 season that saw double-digit year-over-year viewership growth for the NWSL on ABC and ESPN networks, ESPN will deliver its most extensive National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) coverage ever in 2026.

ABC and ESPN will present 33 regular-season matches – nearly doubling last season’s 17 matches. ABC will air six matches, including three playoffs in November. ESPN will televise 13 matches, ESPN2 will present nine, and ESPN Deportes will carry select matches live in Spanish. All the action will also be available to stream live on the ESPN App in English and Spanish.

The 2026 NWSL season kicks off Saturday, March 14, on ABC with a marquee matchup as Boston Legacy, one of the league’s two newest expansion clubs, makes its debut against 2025 NWSL champion Gotham FC at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. The match will air live at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a 30-minute pregame studio show.

New in 2026

  • The 2026 season marks a significant expansion of ESPN’s NWSL coverage, offering more matches and consistent weekly viewing windows.
  • Decision Day Exclusively on ESPN: All eight “Decision Day” matches played simultaneously on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. ET, will be available exclusively on an ESPN network.
  • Weekly Sunday match windows: 24 of the 27 NWSL on ESPN match windows are on Sundays, offering unprecedented appointment viewing throughout the season.

Additional schedule highlights

  • 22 of 26 regular season matches currently scheduled on ABC and ESPN networks feature one 2025 NWSL Championship Playoff team.
  • For the second straight season, the back-to-back NWSL Championship finalist Washington Spirit leads all clubs with eight regular season matches on ESPN.
  • Following a midseason break, the NWSL on ESPN resumes on Sunday, July 5, with Boston Legacy hosting Bay FC on ESPN. The match will kick off a six-week stretch of key NWSL matchups across ESPN platforms.
  • ESPN networks will air four consecutive Sunday matches in prime time beginning July 26 through August 16: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville (July 26), Denver Summit vs. Boston Legacy (August 2), Seattle Reign vs. Angel City FC (August 9) and Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit (August 16).
  • Gotham FC hosts Seattle Reign on Saturday, July 18, the second of three NWSL regular-season matches airing on ABC.
  • ABC will present a third regular-season matchup on Sunday, October 4, featuring Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC, part of the league’s end-of-season push.
  • ABC will broadcast three NWSL postseason matches: a quarterfinals doubleheader on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 12:30 p.m. ET and 3 p.m., and a Semifinal on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 3 p.m.

 2026 NWSL Schedule on ABC and ESPN*:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms
Sat, Mar 14 12:30 p.m. Boston Legacy vs. Gotham FC ABC, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Mar 22 2:30 p.m. Chicago Stars vs. Kansas City Current ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Mar 28 12:00 p.m. Boston Legacy vs. Utah Royals ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Apr 5 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Apr 26 6:00 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Sun, May 3 1:00 p.m. Chicago Stars vs. Portland Thorns ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, May 10 12:30 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Stars ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, May 17 6:00 p.m. Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, May 24 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars  ESPN+
Sun, Jul 5 12:00 p.m. Boston Legacy vs. Bay FC ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Jul 12 4:00 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Sat, Jul 18 12:00 p.m. Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign ABC, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Jul 26 9:00 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Aug 2 9:00 p.m. Denver Summit vs. Boston Legacy ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Aug 9 9:00 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Angel City FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Aug 16 9:00 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Aug 23 4:00 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Aug 30 12:30 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Sep 6 9:00 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. San Diego Wave ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Sep 13 1:00 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Boston Legacy ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Sep 20 5:00 p.m. Chicago Stars vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Sep 27 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride ESPN, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Oct 4 12:00 p.m. Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC ABC, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Oct 18 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. Portland Thorns ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Oct 25 5:00 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Sun, Nov 1 5:00 p.m. Gotham FC vs. Utah Royals  TBD
5:00 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Boston Legacy  TBD
5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. San Diego Wave  TBD
5:00 p.m. Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns  TBD
5:00 p.m. Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current  TBD
5:00 p.m. NC Courage vs. Denver Summit  TBD
5:00 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Orlando Pride  TBD
5:00 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars  TBD
Sun, Nov 8 12:30 p.m. Quarterfinal #1 ABC, ESPN Unlimited
3:00 p.m. Quarterfinal #2 ABC, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Nov 15 3:00 p.m. Semifinal ABC, ESPN Deportes

*All matches also available on the ESPN App in English and Spanish

– 30 –

