ESPN unveils schedule for the 2026 NWSL season

ABC to air six matches, including the star-studded opening weekend featuring Boston Legacy’s inaugural match against Gotham FC on March 14

ESPN platforms to present -33 regular-season matches, the most in league history and up from 17 in 2025

Expanded rights agreement brings more women’s soccer than ever before to ESPN platforms

Following a record 2025 season that saw double-digit year-over-year viewership growth for the NWSL on ABC and ESPN networks, ESPN will deliver its most extensive National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) coverage ever in 2026.

ABC and ESPN will present 33 regular-season matches – nearly doubling last season’s 17 matches. ABC will air six matches, including three playoffs in November. ESPN will televise 13 matches, ESPN2 will present nine, and ESPN Deportes will carry select matches live in Spanish. All the action will also be available to stream live on the ESPN App in English and Spanish.

The 2026 NWSL season kicks off Saturday, March 14, on ABC with a marquee matchup as Boston Legacy, one of the league’s two newest expansion clubs, makes its debut against 2025 NWSL champion Gotham FC at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. The match will air live at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a 30-minute pregame studio show.

New in 2026

The 2026 season marks a significant expansion of ESPN’s NWSL coverage, offering more matches and consistent weekly viewing windows.

Decision Day Exclusively on ESPN: All eight “Decision Day” matches played simultaneously on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. ET, will be available exclusively on an ESPN network.

Weekly Sunday match windows: 24 of the 27 NWSL on ESPN match windows are on Sundays, offering unprecedented appointment viewing throughout the season.

Additional schedule highlights

22 of 26 regular season matches currently scheduled on ABC and ESPN networks feature one 2025 NWSL Championship Playoff team.

For the second straight season, the back-to-back NWSL Championship finalist Washington Spirit leads all clubs with eight regular season matches on ESPN.

Following a midseason break, the NWSL on ESPN resumes on Sunday, July 5, with Boston Legacy hosting Bay FC on ESPN. The match will kick off a six-week stretch of key NWSL matchups across ESPN platforms.

ESPN networks will air four consecutive Sunday matches in prime time beginning July 26 through August 16: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville (July 26), Denver Summit vs. Boston Legacy (August 2), Seattle Reign vs. Angel City FC (August 9) and Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit (August 16).

Gotham FC hosts Seattle Reign on Saturday, July 18, the second of three NWSL regular-season matches airing on ABC.

ABC will present a third regular-season matchup on Sunday, October 4, featuring Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC, part of the league’s end-of-season push.

ABC will broadcast three NWSL postseason matches: a quarterfinals doubleheader on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 12:30 p.m. ET and 3 p.m., and a Semifinal on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 3 p.m.

2026 NWSL Schedule on ABC and ESPN*:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Mar 14 12:30 p.m. Boston Legacy vs. Gotham FC ABC, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Mar 22 2:30 p.m. Chicago Stars vs. Kansas City Current ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Mar 28 12:00 p.m. Boston Legacy vs. Utah Royals ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 5 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sun, Apr 26 6:00 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sun, May 3 1:00 p.m. Chicago Stars vs. Portland Thorns ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited Sun, May 10 12:30 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Stars ESPN, ESPN Unlimited Sun, May 17 6:00 p.m. Portland Thorns vs. Angel City FC ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited Sun, May 24 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars ESPN+ Sun, Jul 5 12:00 p.m. Boston Legacy vs. Bay FC ESPN, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Jul 12 4:00 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sat, Jul 18 12:00 p.m. Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign ABC, ESPN Deportes Sun, Jul 26 9:00 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 2 9:00 p.m. Denver Summit vs. Boston Legacy ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 9 9:00 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Angel City FC ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 16 9:00 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Aug 23 4:00 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Aug 30 12:30 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 6 9:00 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. San Diego Wave ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Sep 13 1:00 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Boston Legacy ESPN, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Sep 20 5:00 p.m. Chicago Stars vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 27 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. Orlando Pride ESPN, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Oct 4 12:00 p.m. Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC ABC, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Oct 18 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. Portland Thorns ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 25 5:00 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 1 5:00 p.m. Gotham FC vs. Utah Royals TBD 5:00 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Boston Legacy TBD 5:00 p.m. Bay FC vs. San Diego Wave TBD 5:00 p.m. Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns TBD 5:00 p.m. Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current TBD 5:00 p.m. NC Courage vs. Denver Summit TBD 5:00 p.m. Seattle Reign vs. Orlando Pride TBD 5:00 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars TBD Sun, Nov 8 12:30 p.m. Quarterfinal #1 ABC, ESPN Unlimited 3:00 p.m. Quarterfinal #2 ABC, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Nov 15 3:00 p.m. Semifinal ABC, ESPN Deportes

*All matches also available on the ESPN App in English and Spanish

