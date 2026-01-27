A suspect awaiting trial. A murder still unsolved. ESPN’s new 30 for 30 Podcast ‘Murder at The U’ reexamines the Bryan Pata case, premiering February 12

Visual Trailer | Audio Trailer | Press Kit

ESPN today released the trailer for “Murder at The U”, the newest installment in its acclaimed 30 for 30 Podcasts series, premiering February 12. Hosted by ESPN Investigative Reporter Paula Lavigne, including reporting from ESPN’s Dan Arruda and Scott Frankel, the seven-part podcast unravels the true story behind one of college football’s darkest tragedies — the 2006 murder of University of Miami star Bryan Pata — the years-long pursuit of truth that followed, and the arrest of a former teammate now facing trial.

At just 22 years old, Pata was a senior defensive tackle for the Hurricanes and a top NFL prospect — a hometown hero with a seemingly unstoppable future. But one November night, after practice, his life was cut short when he was shot and killed outside his Miami apartment complex. The shocking crime sent tremors through the football world and left his family, teammates and an entire community demanding answers that never came.

Nearly 11 years later, a team of ESPN journalists began reexamining the long-stalled case — uncovering new evidence, tracking down forgotten witnesses, and ultimately helping bring the story back into the public eye. Their reporting, and a lawsuit against Miami police to open records, unearthed revelations that reignited the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of one of Pata’s former teammates, Rashaun Jones, who is now awaiting trial set to begin on February 9.

“Murder at the U” takes listeners inside the investigation — from the fractured legacy of the Hurricanes’ 2000s-era program to the relentless reporting that refused to let the truth stay buried.

“Our journey with this story went from possibly finding out more about who killed Pata to figuring out why the Miami-Dade Police Department wasn’t able to make an arrest,” said Paula Lavigne. “We found a series of apparent missteps and missed opportunities, and we wanted to hold the investigators accountable. What happened as a result of our reporting was something completely unexpected.”

“Storytelling at this scale is rarely straightforward. Despite numerous obstacles and setbacks, our team remained committed to uncovering the truth and advancing the story, no matter where it led,” said Dan Arruda. “Through it all, we kept our focus on the Pata family and the ongoing grief they have endured for 19 years since Bryan’s murder. Ultimately, our hope is that this podcast honors Bryan’s legacy and brings the Pata family one step closer to healing.”

“This story – with its twists and turns, constant surprises, and unexpected revelations – has been a dream collaboration between investigation and audio,” said Preeti Varathan, ESPN Producer and Head of 30 for 30 Podcasts. “Through a wealth of archive and rich, transporting interviews, the listener truly gets to live in Bryan’s world and in the whirlwind and tragedy he left behind. This may be a series about what happened once Bryan Pata died, but in it, he is very much alive.”

The first two episodes of “Murder at The U” premiere on February 12, with subsequent episodes premiering on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Murder at The U” and all of ESPN’s 30 for 30 Podcasts can be found on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, iHeart and wherever podcasts are available.

Episode Descriptions

Episode 1: Chillin’ with the Canes

In 2006, Bryan Pata – a defensive tackle for the University of Miami – was shot and killed outside his apartment. The death of a high-profile player from a major college football program was big news, but it didn’t lead to an arrest. In 2017, more than a decade later, the case found its way to a team of ESPN reporters. What they found was an exasperated family desperate for answers, a murder investigation that appeared to be cold (even though the police said it wasn’t), a legendary football program with a wild reputation in a tailspin, and a side to Bryan he didn’t want people to know.

Episode 2: An Execution

A team of ESPN journalists take a closer look at The Miami Hurricanes’ 2006 season, including the events that led to Bryan’s murder. Their reporting reveals a team beset by violence: from a player who was shot by an intruder in the preseason, to a brawl that colored Miami’s performance for the rest of the season. But what, if any, did these events have to do with Bryan’s murder?

Episode 3: Everybody’s a Suspect

Paula and the reporting team begin asking who would have wanted Bryan dead, only to discover a long list of possible suspects. As the team starts to chase down leads, Bryan’s world outside of football – fixing up classic cars, getting into fights at clubs, and living like a local celebrity– comes into focus. But as certain details crystallize, more questions arise around the information that led the police to eventually make an arrest.

Episode 4: The Teammate

The night of Bryan’s murder, one other player failed to show up for the mandatory team meeting. From there, rumors began to swirl. Could another teammate have killed Bryan? His family seems to think so, but some coaches and players aren’t so sure. Over ten years later, Paula and the team dig into the mountain of circumstantial evidence pointing the police toward Rashaun Jones. But with no physical evidence linking Rashaun to the crime, and a multitude of others with malice toward Bryan, the question becomes whether Rashaun is guilty or if he fell victim to an unfortunate set of circumstances.

Episode 5: We Know Who Did It

A dozen years after Bryan’s murder, the Pata family is frustrated. No arrests have been made, and yet the police say the case is far from cold. Meanwhile, relations between the detectives and our reporters have grown strained. That’s when our team of reporters decides to push for more information, suing the Miami-Dade police to force the release of unredacted case files.

Episode 6: An Arrest

The police keep their records under wraps after promising a judge an arrest would come in the “foreseeable future.” But with no real deadline and no new evidence, our reporting team wasn’t expecting quick action. Yet less than a year after ESPN publishes an article detailing the Miami-Dade police investigation’s shortcomings, the police arrest Rashaun Jones for Bryan’s murder 15 years earlier. Soon after, they get a promising new lead: a jailhouse informant tells them exactly what they want to hear about Rashaun. But there seems to be more to his testimony than what is presented. Meanwhile, Rashaun Jones sits in jail for 4 years, awaiting trial.

Episode 7: To Be Developed

Upon conclusion of the trial, “Murder at The U” will return with a final seventh episode, recapping the trial and bringing the series to a close. Premiere date to be announced.

About ESPN 30 for 30 Podcasts

30 for 30 Podcasts, from ESPN Films and ESPN Audio, are original audio documentaries from the makers of the acclaimed 30 for 30 film series. Telling sports stories like you’ve never heard before, through a combination of original reporting and archival sound, 30 for 30 Podcasts goes beyond the field to explore how sports, competition, athleticism and adventure affect our lives and our world. The series has been recognized by the NYF International Radio Awards, the Webby Awards, and the RTDNA Kaleidoscope Awards, as well as inclusion on numerous “best-of” lists from press outlets such as The Atlantic, Vulture, TIME and Entertainment Weekly. Episodes have been featured on NPR, 99% Invisible, Slate Podcasts and more. For more visit 30for30podcasts.com.

