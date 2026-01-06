ACC Network to offer extensive, on-site coverage of Miami Hurricanes in the CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

ACC Huddle , ACC PM and Inside ACCess live from State Farm Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday

Field Pass with ACC Huddle alt-cast available on ACCN

ACC Network will deliver comprehensive on-site coverage of the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 7-8, as they compete in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

ACCN’s signature studio shows – ACC Huddle, ACC PM and Inside ACCess – will originate live from the site of the matchup between No. 10 Miami and No. 6 Ole Miss, with the winner advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Wednesday

On-site programming begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET with a live edition of Inside ACCess, hosted by college football insiders Andrea Adelson and David Hale from the ACC Network set on the sidelines of State Farm Stadium. The 60-minute show will be followed by ACC PM at 6 p.m., hosted by Taylor Tannebaum, featuring pregame analysis, interviews and reports from Glendale. Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, Jimbo Fisher and Roddy Jones will contribute analysis throughout Wednesday’s live ACC PM coverage.

Thursday

On Thursday, ACC Huddle’s pregame show will again originate live from the stadium beginning at 6 p.m. ET, breaking down every angle of the high-stakes showdown and setting the stage for the game presentation on ESPN and ACCN. Tannebaum hosts alongside Huddle analysts Mac Lain—who played in the 2015 CFP Semifinal with Clemson, Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Royal, and 2013 national championship–winning head coach Fisher. The coverage also features ACCN host Kelsey Riggs Cuff and ACCN college football analysts Jones and Dave Clawson, plus an interview with ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D.

Game and Postgame Coverage

During the game, Field Pass with ACC Huddle airs live on ACC Network with Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Royal and Fisher providing free-flowing commentary and real-time reaction from the sidelines. Cuff, Jones and Clawson will deliver halftime analysis.

Following the final whistle, ACC Huddle Final Score will air live from the field with postgame analysis, reaction and interviews Featuring Cuff, Jones, and Clawson, with appearances from ACC Huddle analysts.

Postseason Success

The ACC is 8-4 in postseason play thus far this season, highlighted by a 6-2 record versus fellow Power 4 conference opponents. Miami is one of 11 ACC teams that has competed in postseason action, marking the third straight year in which the ACC had 11 or more teams play in the postseason.

ACC Network Coverage of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: