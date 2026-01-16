Bill Belichick to join ACC Network’s on-site coverage of CFP National Championship as special guest analyst

ACCN delivers three consecutive days of live studio programming from Miami, Jan. 17–19

Field Pass with ACC Huddle alternate telecast available on ACCN

Coverage includes analysis from legendary head coaches Belichick, Mark Richt, Jimbo Fisher; plus ACCN analysts Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, EJ Manuel, Roddy Jones and Tom Luginbill

ACC Network will deliver extensive on-site studio programming surrounding the Miami Hurricanes as they compete in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami, Fla., from Jan. 17–19, highlighted by appearances from North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, who will join the network’s coverage as a special guest analyst.

Belichick will contribute analysis on ACC Network’s signature football studio show ACC Huddle, offering fans his unmatched perspective on championship preparation, in-game strategy and postseason success, complementing ACC Network’s established roster of analysts throughout National Championship weekend.

Saturday

Coverage begins Saturday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m. ET with ACC Huddle: Miami Media Day, providing behind-the-scenes access from the official CFP Media Day from the Miami Beach Convention Center. Taylor Tannebaum anchors coverage alongside analysts Jimbo Fisher and Eddie Royal from Hard Rock Stadium, while Eric Mac Lain, Andrea Adelson and David Hale report live from Miami Media Day with player and coach interviews.

Sunday

Championship weekend coverage continues Sunday with the Head Coaches News Conference, featuring Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti previewing the National Championship matchup. At 8 p.m., ACC Huddle: Championship Preview airs on ACCN, with Tannebaum joined by analysts Mac Lain, Royal and Fisher to break down every angle of the Hurricanes–Hoosiers showdown. Immediately following, a special edition of the ACC Network Football Podcast debuts at 9 p.m., hosted by former Florida State quarterback EJ Manuel and former Georgia Tech captain Roddy Jones.

Monday

ACC Network celebrates gameday with more than seven consecutive hours of live programming from Hard Rock Stadium. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with Inside ACCess at the National Championship, hosted by college football reporters and ACC insiders Andrea Adelson and David Hale.

ACC Huddle at the National Championship follows at 6 p.m., with over 90 minutes of in-depth pregame coverage from Hard Rock Stadium. Tannebaum hosts alongside Huddle analysts Mac Lain—who played in the 2016 CFP National Championship with Clemson, Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Royal, 2013 national championship–winning head coach Fisher and eight-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Belichick. The coverage also features ACCN host Kelsey Riggs Cuff, ACCN college football analyst Tom Luginbill, and College Football Hall of Famer Mark Richt, the legendary former Miami quarterback and head coach.

Game and Postgame Coverage

During the game, Field Pass with ACC Huddle airs live on ACC Network with Tannebaum, Mac Lain, Royal, Fisher and Belichick providing free-flowing commentary and real-time reaction from the sidelines. Throughout the College Football Playoffs, Field Pass has given Miami fans an alternate viewing experience with an ACC-centric lens, with the team having been joined by Miami legends such as Ray Lewis, Michael Irvin, Cam Ward, Gino Torretta, Antrel Rolle, Edgerrin James and Calais Campbell.

Cuff, Luginbill and Richt will deliver halftime analysis.

Following the final whistle, ACC Huddle Final Score will air live from the stadium with postgame analysis, reaction and interviews featuring Cuff, Luginbill and Richt, with appearances from ACC Huddle analysts.

Featured Content

Featured content to air across ACC Network throughout Championship Weekend includes:

IT’S ALL ABOUT THE ‘U’: The ‘U’ represented elite playmaking and a swagger that consumed the team everywhere it went. For Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Jeremy Shockey and more, it wasn’t just whether you won, but how you did it. Now, nearly a quarter century since their last national championship, the ‘U’ could be all the way back. Marty Smith reports.

The ‘U’ represented elite playmaking and a swagger that consumed the team everywhere it went. For Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Jeremy Shockey and more, it wasn’t just whether you won, but how you did it. Now, nearly a quarter century since their last national championship, the ‘U’ could be all the way back. reports. PERFECT STORM: Despite two losses in the regular season and earning the last spot in the CFP, we probably should have seen this Miami Hurricanes “Perfect Storm” brewing. After completing a “Texas two-step” – wins at Texas A&M and against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl – and then emerging from the desert after a showdown with Ole Miss – Miami is full-steam ahead and making landfall back at home with a chance to win the national championship. Andrea Adelson

Despite two losses in the regular season and earning the last spot in the CFP, we probably should have seen this Miami Hurricanes “Perfect Storm” brewing. After completing a “Texas two-step” – wins at Texas A&M and against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl – and then emerging from the desert after a showdown with Ole Miss – Miami is full-steam ahead and making landfall back at home with a chance to win the national championship. ICONS: Miami was, and can be again, one of THE most iconic programs in college football history. What started with Howard Schnellenberger in 1983 – resulting in five national titles over a two-decade span – can soon be again with a win Monday night in the CFP National Championship Game. Miami’s greatness has defined the sport – built on equal parts success and swag. Andrea Adelson

Postseason Success

Heading into the CFP National Championship Game, ACC has won nine games thus far, the second-most among all conferences and tied for the most in a single season in ACC history, while the ACC’s postseason winning percentage of .692 (9-4) leads all conferences. The ACC is 7-2 in postseason play versus fellow Power 4 conferences, including 4-0 versus the SEC. The seven wins are the most of all Power 4 conferences.

